Raiders Elite 8u, 10u cruise to shutout wins

ROCKINGHAM — The Raiders Elite youth football 8u and 10u teams played at Raider Stadium Saturday morning.

The 8u team won 44-0 and the 10u team won 50-0.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.