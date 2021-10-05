Upsets aplenty, but Tyler takes Week 6 of Football Pick’Em Contest

Week 6 of our 2021 Football Pick’Em Contest saw one name rise above the pack.

After tabulating this past week’s results and scores, Phillip Tyler of Maxton took first place this week.

Tyler finished with a total of 13 points, finishing ahead of runners-up pickers Dave Gloden of Raleigh, Tony Butler of Hamlet, Larry Paolino of New Bern and Delton Williams of Laurinburg.

Kentucky’s upset of Florida, Arizona State beating UCLA and Cincinnati taking down Notre Dame were some of the most common misses this week.

As the weekly winner, Tyler wins $25. Week 6’s prize is sponsored by Basic Finance in Rockingham.

A total of 142 entries were submitted to the Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record for Week 6, setting another season high.

The Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record thank all participants for playing and encourage everyone and more to participate in Week 7’s picks and beyond.

The contest is open to persons of all ages. One entry per person per week. Entries may be mailed, emailed or selected online at: yourdailyjournal.com; laurinburgexchange.com and ansonrecord.com.

Weekly winners will win $25 each week! All entries will automatically be entered to win a $300 Yeti Cooler, compliments of Big K Propane.