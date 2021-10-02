Despite penalties, Raiders crush Bucks 47-14

Sophomore linebacker Marquan Martin (44) sacks Hoke County quarterback Warren Avery in the backfield Friday night. Neel Madhavan Staff Writer

RAEFORD — The field at Raz Autry Stadium was littered with more laundry than the six laundromats in Richmond County combined Friday night.

The Richmond Senior varsity football team overcome a whopping 18 penalties for 137 yards to crush Hoke County 47-14.

“Some of it is effort stuff, and I’m okay with effort stuff, but there was a lot of sloppiness on some things that we’ve really been working hard on,” said head coach Bryan Till. “I just think it’s a lack of focus. That’s something we don’t want. We want complete and utter focus out there and be ready to do our job at the highest level. It’s about being the best we can be, and we’ve got some lessons to learn there.”

On one drive in the first half, leading 14-0, the Raiders racked up six penalties in eight plays that resulted in a 1st-and-41 from their own 35-yard line.

“We did get the big lead, but we’re still running into some of these same mistakes that we have been all season,” said senior linebacker Gabe Altman. “I think that’s our biggest thing to focus on coming away from this.”

But ultimately, not even penalties could stop Richmond’s offense as senior quarterback Kellan Hood scored a 40-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-16 just three plays later.

Coming in, the Raiders’ offense was averaging 346 total yards of offense per game through the first five games of the season. Against the Bucks, they exceeded that, and then some — piling up 526 total yards of offense, their highest total of the year.

They did it in a balanced-fashion as well — finishing with 254 rushing yards and 272 passing yards.

Richmond had four players with at least 55 yards on the ground. Junior Taye Spencer led the pack with seven carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns, but he was followed closely by Hood (74 yards, one touchdown), senior Nasir Crumpton (69 yards, one touchdown) and junior Brandon Askins (56 yards, one touchdown).

Hood was efficent through the air, completing 17-of-19 of his passes for 221 yards and one touchdown. Senior receiver Chris Ellerbe was Hood’s primary target, finishing with six catches for 104 yards.

Against the Bucks, Richmond’s defense was tasked with the tall task of containing Hoke County dual-threat quarterback Warren Avery. Facing similar athletic playmaking quarterbacks earlier this season, like South View’s Cedavion Wimbley and Butler’s Xavion Brower, helped the Raiders gameplan for how they would defend Avery.

The Raiders held Avery to just 50 yards on 10 carries and he wasn’t able to complete a single pass in six attempts.

“On certain plays, you have to be more conscious of him pulling the ball and running,” Altman said. “We had to kind of slow things down and make sure we had our eyes in the right spot. Playing a little slower, being conscious of the quarterback, but also the outside linebackers keeping contain on the quarterback so the inside guys could do their thing. If we all do our job, then it just works together like clockwork.”

Thanks to their substantial lead, the Raiders were able to get their second unit on both sides of the ball invaluable game snaps in the second half. Junior backup quarterback Emoni McBride was the first to go in and got some game reps with the first-team offense and even had a three-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter.

Then the second-team offense and defense played almost the entirety of the fourth quarter.

“After Emoni, we started slowly putting guys in there,” Till said. “Because those kids had a great week of practice and you could see it tonight by the way they played.”

