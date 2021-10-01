Richmond boys soccer loses 3-1 at Southern Lee

The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys soccer team suffered a 3-1 loss on the road to Southern Lee Wednesday.

The Cavaliers scored twice in the first half, and again in the second half. Head coach Chris Larsen said Southern Lee’s two first half goals both came off mishandled balls by Richmond’s defensive backline.

The Raiders’ lone goal came from senior Justin McDougald with about seven minutes left in the game.

“We played well defensively, but we couldn’t generate anything on the offensive end,” Larsen said.

Larsen also said Richmond had a goal disallowed by the official due to a handball in the second half.

“We still have an outside chance to make the playoffs, but we need every win we can get,” Larsen said.

The Raiders are now 4-9 overall and 2-5 in conference play with six games remaining.

Next, Richmond travels to Pinecrest on Monday.

