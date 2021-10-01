Lady Raiders snap losing streak, beat Hoke County 3-0

Sophomore Allie Rodgers records a dig Thursday night against Hoke County. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Junior Catherine Dennis goes for a kill at the net Thursday against the Lady Bucks. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — After a rough recent stretch that included a seven-match losing streak, the Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team got back in the win column Thursday night, beating Hoke County 3-0.

“I think the girls’ confidence has slowly decreased as the season has gone on — they know they can play better and they know they can win,” said head coach Ashleigh Larsen. “It’s just a matter of finding that drive to fight through. We get ourselves in such ruts in other games, so I think getting back in that win column will help. I just hope this continues into the next couple of games we have.”

Senior Allyiah Swiney said the Lady Raiders had spent recent practices focusing on and working to improve their defense, specifically with regards to how the back line should position itself when the opposing team is ready to attack and that showed Thursday night against the Lady Bucks.

“We went in with a different mindset,” Swiney said. “We changed up a couple of things in practice and we went for more depth in our positions and I think that helped us a lot (Thursday).”

Richmond started off with a 3-0 lead in the first set then an 8-4 run extended its lead to 11-4. But, a quick run from Hoke cut the Lady Raiders’ leads to 14-10. An 11-7 run to close things out gave Richmond the first set 25-17.

The second set started similarly to the first as the Lady Raiders ran out with a 6-2 lead. After building that to 16-7, a 9-2 run finished off the second set for Richmond 25-9.

The two teams exchanged points back-and-forth to start the third set, but a Richmond run build a 10-4 lead. A 7-4 run made it 17-8. Then, a 6-2 Lady Bucks run closed the deficit, but the Lady Raiders finished off the set and the win 25-16.

“Having fun was something they were lacking,” Larsen said. “When they have fun, they play well. In other games, they just weren’t having fun anymore. They just got so down on themselves, so tense and so angry. I think them having fun tonight let us relax and play our game that we know we can.”

However, communication amongst the players on the floor is something Larsen still wants to see improvement on from the Lady Raiders.

“We’re pretty quiet,” she said. “When Hoke started cheering, I couldn’t tell if anybody was even calling it on our side so we still need to work on communication. That’s probably coming from having a younger squad. We’re developing and getting better, but I think that’s our biggest downfall. We just needed this win tonight more than anything.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.