Raiders visit Bucks for first road game since August

After three straight home games, the Richmond Senior High School varsity football team takes to the road Friday for the first time since August.

The Raiders will face a Hoke County team that has struggled as of late. Despite winning its first two games of the season in shutout fashion, outscoring their opponents 84-0, the Bucks have now lost four straight games — being outscored 142-12 in the process.

The Bucks’ spread offense likes to run the ball and is led by athletic dual-threat quarterback junior Warren Avery. While Avery can throw the ball (245 passing yards and three touchdowns), he does most of his damage on the ground as the team’s leading rusher. He’s carried the ball 62 times for 300 yards and seven touchdowns through six games so far.

Avery will also return kicks for Hoke and has 107 kickoff return yards this season.

The Bucks have two other ball carriers in Devontre Daniels and Ethan Wallace who have also each amassed more than 200 rushing yards this season — Daniels has 220, while Wallace has 276.

Kamonte Williams has been Avery’s primary target through the air, catching 15 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Hoke lines up in a 3-4 defensively, and are led by Isaiah Campbell and Aaron Johnson at the point of attack along the defensive line. Campbell is fifth on the team in total tackles, while Johnson is tied for second in tackles-for-loss.

Linebacker/safety Matthew Leach leads the Bucks in total tackles (39) and tackles-for-loss (7.0). He also serves as the team’s punter and also has 3.0 sacks, tied for the team lead with Johnson.

In the secondary, safety Bradley Thompson and cornerback Nick Watts have the team’s two interceptions, while safety Lavell Jackson is second on the team in tackles with 25.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Raz Autry Stadium in Raeford. Tickets can be purchased at the link for $7 each and will not be sold at the gate.

