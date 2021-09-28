Roundup: Richmond girls golf takes fifth at Pinehurst No. 6

The Richmond Senior High School girls golf team took fifth at Pinehurst No. 6 Monday in the fourth conference golf match of the season.

In their first 18-hole round of the season, the Lady Raiders shot a 383 as a team, behind Pinecrest with a 230, Union Pines with a 298, Scotland with a 362 and Lee County with a 375.

“It was a long, tough day,” said head coach Keith Parsons. “Pinehurst No. 6 is difficult and it is not an easy course to walk, and a good portion of our group played 18 holes for the first time. I am very pleased with how we played. Everyone had some of the best shots of her season (Monday); now it’s a matter of stringing those together for a group of holes to see even more improvement.”

Abigail Tatum paced the team with a 125 (66-59), closely followed by Jamie Sears’ 126 (64-62).

Ella Munn shot a 132 (68-64), Makayla Webb shot a 138 (67-71) and Morgan Stutts shot a 142 (70-72).

The Lady Raiders now have two matches remaining, next week at Whispering Pines then back at Pinehurst No. 6 to end the regular season.

“I’m excited to see our progress,” Parsons said.

Richmond volleyball falls at Pinecrest

The Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team’s losing streak extended to seven games Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to Pinecrest.

Pinecrest took the first set 25-12, the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-7.

The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 3-12 overall on the season and 2-6 in conference.

The Lady Raiders now return home to host Hoke County Thursday night.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.