Second half momentum shift spurs Raiders to comeback win over Pinecrest

Junior safety Emerson Wall (23) and senior Jaylan Mcdonald (8) tackle a Pinecrest ball carrier in the backfield for a loss Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Senior receiver Javares Stanback (13) gets tackled after making a catch downfield Friday against Pinecrest. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Senior Kelay Lindsey (11) and junior Zyion Baldwin (10) break up a pass intended for Pinecrest receiver Hunter Neifert (83) Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — On the opening drive of the second half Friday night, down 21-7 to visiting Pinecrest, the Richmond Senior varsity football team faced 4th-and-7 near midfield.

The Raiders lined up to punt, but assistant coaches muttered “we’re faking it” to one another on the sideline.

Off a direct snap and reverse handoff in the backfield, senior Jaleak Gates sprinted outside the hashes and down the Patriots’ sideline for a 17-yard gain and a first down.

“I said ‘hey, should we run it?’ and this guy was in my ear saying ‘yes, run it, run it,’” said head coach Bryan Till of offensive coordinator Brad Denson. “He talked me into it, that’s all on Coach Denson. He did a great job calling the second half. As a head coach that’s the great thing about having great assistants. He’s up there in the box and can see that so hats off to him for forcing my hand a little bit to make that call.”

The Raiders would score on a 28-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Kellan Hood to senior receiver Javares Stanback just three plays later to cut the Patriots’ lead to seven.

That 4th-down conversion precipitated a shift in momentum that led to a series of events in which the Raiders would outscore their opponents 21-0 in the second half for the second straight game to come back to beat the Patriots 28-21.

The win also puts Richmond in the driver’s seat over Pinecrest in the race for the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s 4A automatic state playoff bid.

“This win was huge — we only have three 4A teams in our conference, so we needed this one,” Hood said.

In the first half, the combination of penalties and Pinecrest’s disciplined defense made it a struggle for the Raiders to consistently move the ball on offense. In total, Richmond racked up 15 penalties for 90 yards.

Then, in the second half, the Raiders scored touchdowns on three of their five possessions.

“We just limited our mistakes,” Hood said. “We were making a lot of mistakes and beating ourselves. There was one play where we had two penalties in a row — backed us up from 3rd-and-5 to 3rd-and-15.”

The Raiders finished the game with 384 total yards. 297 of those came from Hood — 133 yards passing and 164 yards rushing.

“I think the big thing, we were able to outscore them in the second half was field position for both groups,” Till said. “We started off with a great drive, but then we kept them pinned back and we had a shorter field every time. The times they scored in the first half, they had extremely short fields. I said it earlier this week that I thought field position was going to be a big deal because I felt like it was going to make those possessions count and it really did.”

Junior Taye Spencer picked up two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air, while senior defensive tackle J.D. Lampley earned his first career rushing touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter on a one-yard carry, set up by a 70-yard run from Hood.

“We put that in last week,” Lampley said. “I was hoping they’d call it all week. When they called it, I wasn’t expecting them to call it that early, so I got excited on the first (carry). On the second one, I just tried my best to score.”

It wasn’t just the offense that turned things around in the second half.

After Pinecrest scored touchdowns on three of their five first half possessions, the Richmond defense forced the Patriots to punt on three of their four possessions in the second half and forced a turnover-on-downs on their final possession after Pinecrest had driven into the red zone looking to try to tie the game in the final minutes.

The Raiders held Pinecrest to just 43 total yards in the second half, with 34 coming on the final drive. Overall for the game, Richmond limited the Patriots’ offense to 125 total yards of offense.

“(Pinecrest) hasn’t been under center at all this year,” Till said. “So the last two weeks practicing being under center, the leverage of how fast they hit there. They were the same plays, but they hit faster there. So the kids had to get adjusted to that, play lower. Because if you play up, a guy with a nice head of steam from two yards is going to turn into three and four yards really quick — their (running) backs run really hard. We were able to grind it out in the second half — get that penetration and play a little lower and I think that made a difference.”

Even after Richmond had forced the turnover-on-downs on Pinecrest’s final possession and gotten the ball back with about two minutes left. They still had to survive one last scare.

With the Raiders trying to run out the clock, Hood fumbled the ball and it was picked up by a Pinecrest defender at Richmond’s 13-yard line.

“The field is kind of wet from the dew and before the play, the ball got rolled on the ground,” Hood said. “So when (center Braxton Butler) snapped it, I caught it and went to make the handoff and it hit the running back’s hand and slipped out of my hands and they picked it up.”

The defender started to run towards the end zone, but Hood tracked him down from behind and stripped the ball.

“I saw he was running loose with the ball, so I stripped it and the running back picked it up,” Hood said.

The Raiders recovered at the 2-yard line and were able to run out the remaining seconds on the clock.

“That was a microcosm of the whole season,” Till said. “We make a mistake, but then the effort we have goes and makes up for it. That’s been every game we’ve played this year. It’s ridiculous that play even happens late in the game, but it’s a great job by Kellan to have the wherewithal to go get that ball.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.