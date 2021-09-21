Raiders find attacking touch despite 5-2 loss to Lee County

Senior Pedro Molina (14) fights for the ball against Lee County Monday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond’s attack started to come alive towards the end of the first half, but defensive lapses in the second half cost the Raiders Monday night in a 5-2 loss against Lee County.

“I keep stressing to them when we play hard like I know we can, then we can compete,” said head coach Chris Larsen. “It shows when we’re able to come back to make it 2-2, it’s just a matter of finishing out the game and finishing out the 80 minutes.”

To start the game, the Raiders (3-7, 1-4 SAC) struggled to build up play to create attacking chances. The Yellow Jackets (7-3-1, 3-0-1 SAC) controlled possession and kept the ball in Richmond’s half of the field, and as a result, were able to score two early goals in the first 15 minutes.

However, the Raiders created a couple of opportunities that led to shots on target as the half progressed. Larsen said those chances provided a catalyst for the attack, and for the rest of the half, the Raiders were the aggressors.

Richmond finally broke through in the 38th minute when senior Justin McDougald gathered the ball on a breakaway counterattack. His shot hit the near post, but senior Taivansaikhan Jalbasuren corralled the rebound and put the ball in the back of the net.

Then, in the waning seconds of the half, Richmond had clawed its way back to pull level 2-2 at halftime. Sophomore James Eason picked up the ball from a Lee County defensive miscommunication and finished it past the goalkeeper with mere seconds left.

“Schematically, we didn’t really change anything,” Larsen said. “We just started connecting on some passes and guys started getting forward. I think once they saw that first and second opportunity, they knew they could. Getting them back working together is just letting them get into the flow of the game.”

The Raiders were without a couple players due to injury and other reasons, so they had to shuffle a couple of players around. Larsen said it didn’t affect anything tactically, but may have weakened the team’s depth at certain positions.

“I don’t like switching it up a lot because if we do what we practice, then we’re still rotating guys forward to get guys up (the field),” Larsen said. “I keep stressing to them to stick with what we practice. We can’t get in the habit of playing long balls. When we connect those passes and we start making those runs, the defense is adjusting and that’s when those (passing) lanes open up for us.”

Richmond conceded two penalties in the second half — the first in the 48th minute was saved by junior goalkeeper Ethan McDonald, but he couldn’t save the second in the 51st minute, which gave the Yellow Jackets a 3-2 lead.

“I always look down at first,” McDonald said of the first penalty. “You can usually tell what they’re doing. Most of them will look left and go right or look right and go left. I saw him look left, so I just hoped and prayed and went right. Somehow got it and jumped on it as fast as I could.”

Both Larsen and McDonald thought they were unlucky with the second penalty decision.

“The refs weren’t very kind with some of the penalties,” McDonald said. “But, you do what you can do. We tried our hardest. We kind of fell asleep after we fell down two goals (in the second half), and with good reason — there’s 10 minutes left, down two goals, that’s not too much time to come back.”

Lee County scored a fourth goal in the 70th minute and then added a fifth on a breakaway about a minute later, which sealed the deal.

“I just keep telling them to stick with it and fight through it,” Larsen said. “It will work, it’s just a matter of them seeing it work, and then once they see it happen once or twice, they’ll start committing to do it.”

Next up, the Raiders will travel to face Porter Ridge in non-conference play on Wednesday.

