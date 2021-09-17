Roundup: Lady Raiders drop fourth straight match

The Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team suffered its fourth straight loss Wednesday, falling 3-0 at home to Pine Forest.

The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 3-9 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

Pine Forest won the first set 25-12, took the second set 25-21 and won the third set 25-18.

Richmond will travel to face rival Scotland next on Tuesday.

City of Rockingham youth volleyball signups beginning

The City of Rockingham Parks and Recreation will begin accepting registration for Girls Youth Volleyball on Monday Sept. 20th and conclude on Monday Oct. 18th.

The program is divided into two age groups of 8-11 yr. olds, 12-16 year olds. Participants must be 8 and cannot turn 17 on or before January 1, 2022.

Registration fees are $25.00 for city residents and $40.00 non-city. There is an additional $6.00 insurance fee if not currently insured by Parks and Recreation. Residency restrictions apply to this program.

For additional information contact Parks and Recreation at 910-895-6810.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.