Raiders use off week to recover, prepare for conference play

Non-conference play for the Richmond Senior High School varsity football team is in the rearview mirror and six games against Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents lay in front of it.

However, since Southern Lee is in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, the Raiders are off this week and instead will open conference play next week at home against Pinecrest. The game against Southern Lee was postponed to Oct. 12 and Richmond will play Lee County the morning of Oct. 16. As a result, that means the Raiders will have to play three games in eight days in the middle of October.

“Anytime there are that many games in a short period, it is a concern,” said head coach Bryan Till. “The biggest thing is the safety of the players. We will adjust practice and lifting to take care of our guys there. The next concern is preparation. This is tougher to handle because we are having to adjust practice so much. We will need tons of mental focus from our guys during that time in order to be ready for those games.”

Their newfound off week gives the Raiders time to heal and recover after four starters missed last week’s game against South View with injuries and illnesses. Till added that they hope to be back to full strength by next week.

It also allows them to take stock of where they are as a team and evaluate what needs to be improved as they get ready for conference play.

Till said the team has used this week to work on special teams play, the passing game, pass coverage defensively, the two-minute drill and other situational scenarios.

“We are playing hard and believing we can win in every game,” Till said. “We are doing a good job of creating ‘chaos plays,’ coach (and defensive coordinator) James Johnson’s term, on defense and special teams, as well as being able to consistently run the football.”

Through non-conference play, the Raiders are 3-1, having had to traverse one of the toughest schedules in the state so far this season. Starting with Mt. Tabor in Week 1 and culminating with South View last week, Richmond has faced four straight ranked opponents, including two that were in the top-five at the time they face the Raiders.

“I think given the scope of competition, we are glad to be 3-1 and also glad to have gotten all four games in, given how so many teams have missed games,” Till said. “However, the competitor in all of us will never be completely satisfied given the loss and the knowledge that we can improve.”

After only being able to play three of seven regular games during the spring due to COVID and after seeing all the teams across the state that have had games postponed or canceled because of various quarantines, Richmond is lucky that it has been able to play a full slate of four games up to this point.

Some schools have only been able to play 1-3 games so far, meanwhile former conference foe Purnell Swett still has yet to play a single game this season after they were forced to go into their second quarantine due to COVID-19 this week.

Coaches across the state have acknowledged the difficulty of playing during the pandemic — situations can change on a day-by-day, hour-by-hour and even minute-by-minute basis.

“People need to understand just how hard our kids and coaches are working daily and all the challenges that are surrounding this season,” Till said. “We just keep adjusting and taking it in stride and I am very proud of the continued efforts of this group to overcome the daily issues.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.