Rockingham Dragway releases fall schedule

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Dragway’s annual “Fall Frenzy” begins this weekend with the Carolina’s largest all-Chevy shootout, the Super Chevy Show presented by Richmond County Tourism featuring the 280 miles per hour Larsen Motorsports jet dragsters and a car show like none other.

From bow ties and ‘burner pops, the spotlight turns to the Man Cup Motorcycle Series Sept. 24-26, with riders from throughout the country competing for points and prize money in Pro Open, Pro Street and a host of other categories.

“Street Car Takeover,” a breakout success at its debut in 2020, returns for an encore performance Oct. 1-2 and, one week later, it’s Carolina Powerfest 9 featuring the Blue Light Special.

That sets things up for a return to two-wheelers and the 30th running of the AMRA’s Jim McClure Memorial Nitro World Finals in which stars of the NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series will compete in the Ray Price Top Fuel Challenge won last year by Carolina’s own Tii Tharpe.

But that’s not all. To close out October, The Rock welcomes the NHRA’s top sportsman drivers for its annual “double-up weekend” Oct. 22-24, before a Saturday “Fright Nite at The Rock” Halloween special featuring Index and No Prep Racing.

There’s no pause in the pace for November with an all-bike Grudge Test and Tuneon Saturday, Nov. 6, and an event to be announced for Nov. 13-14. On Nov. 20, the NC-21 Street Car Shootout Series returns and the week after that (Nov. 26-27), it’s the fourth annual Holiday Jr. Jam, one of the nation’s largest events produced exclusively for those competing in the Jr. Dragster classes.

The December schedule begins with the Dig-or-Die Christmas Bash Dec. 3-4. and concludes one week later with another installment of the Modern Street Hemi Shootout with a no prep twist.

“The ‘Fall Frenzy’ is something our racers and fans look forward to every year,” said track owner Steve Earwood. “The summer heat kind of slows everything down, but once we hit September, everyone knows that the pace is gonna be pretty intense with something big just about every week, from no prep to motorcycles to jets to juniors to NHRA class racing to brackets. If you’re a racer or race fan, it’d be hard not to find something there to hang your hat on.”

More information on all events is available online at www.rockinghamdragway.com

Rockingham Dragway “Fall Frenzy” Schedule

Sept. 17-19 Super Chevy Show

Sept. 24-26 ManCup Motorcycle Series

Oct. 1-2 Street Car Takeover

Oct. 9-10 Carolina Powerfest 9 featuring the Blue Light Special

Oct. 15-17 30th annual AMRA Jim McClure Memorial Nitro World Finals featuring the Ray Price Top Fuel Challenge

Oct. 21-23 NHRA Lucas Oil Series Southeast Division finale

Oct. 24 NHRA National Open on the eighth mile

Oct. 30 Fright Nite at The Rock! No Prep and Index Races

Nov. 6 All Motorcycle Grudge Runs Test and Tune

Nov. 13 To Be Announced

Nov. 20 NC-21 Street Car Shootout

Nov. 26-27 Fourth annual Holiday Jr. Jam

Dec. 3-4 Dig or Die Christmas Bash

Dec. 9-11 Modern Street Hemi Shootout No Prep