Raiders set to face stout South View defense

Coming off its first loss of the season, the Richmond Senior High School varsity football team is preparing for its final non-conference game Friday against South View.

Head coach Bryan Till said the Raiders have been working to improve on “finishing plays” in practice this week, something he said they didn’t do well with against Cardinal Gibbons last week.

“There were several times there were plays to be made and they finished them and we didn’t,” Till said. “We have to have confidence to finish and make those plays, especially on crucial third downs.”

However, after all athletics practices were canceled Wednesday evening due to a reported “uncorroborated” bomb threat at the school, the Raiders lost a day of practice and preparation for this week’s game.

“We have to try and get a little more done on a Thursday than normal,” Till said. “However, we can’t add to the contact just one day before the game. It is tricky but we will get it done. Our guys deserve our best effort to prepare them.”

The Raiders’ offense will have its hands full with South View’s defense Friday night.

The Tigers have only played two games so far this season, but have shut out both of their opponents, outscoring them by a combined score of 63-0. South View’s defense held a Hoke County team that had been averaging 42 points per game to zero points last week.

“The linebackers fly to the ball and they have tremendous length in the secondary,” Till said. “We have to trust what we do and believe that our strengths will see us through the game. We believe in our offensive line and our players’ ability.”

South View’s defensive front-seven has shown a knack for getting into the opponents’ backfield this season, tallying 22.0 tackles-for-loss in just two games.

Linebacker Blake Crawford and defensive lineman Bryan Brewington lead the point-of-attack for the Tigers. Brewington leads the team with 5.5 tackles-for-loss, while Crawford is second in tackles-for-loss (5.0) and total tackles (21). Linebacker Isaac Evans leads the team in total tackles with 24.

In the secondary, defensive backs Jarod Brown and Sivan Smith have each defended three passes and intercepted a pass. Brown also has a fumble recovery.

On offense, the Tigers have shown success on the ground and through the air.

Cedavion Wimbley, who Till likened to “Harry Houdini,” is a threat to run and pass every down, having thrown for 231 yards and three touchdowns and run for 40 yards this season.

Jamareese Ray and Jarod Brown are Wimbley’s two favorite targets and both are averaging more than 15 yards per reception.

On the ground, Michael Breedlove is South View’s primary ballcarrier, leading the team in rushing with 121 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. But the Tigers will spread the touches around with four players each having at least 10 carries so far this season.

“These guys can all play at a high level on both sides,” Till said of South View’s two-way players, including Breedlove, Ray and Brown.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available for purchase on the GoFan website (www.gofan.com).

Raiders’ conference opener postponed

Due to COVID-19 protocols for Southern Lee, Richmond’s conference opener against Cavaliers on Sept. 17 has been postponed to Oct. 12.

This also moves the Raiders’ game against Lee County to Oct. 16, which means Richmond will play three games in eight days.

As a result of the schedule changes, the Raiders will be off next week and will next face Pinecrest on Homecoming on Sept. 24.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.