Roundup: Richmond girls golf opens season; volleyball wins at Hoke

The Richmond Senior High School girls golf team opened its season at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg Tuesday afternoon.

As a team, the Lady Raiders shot 187 for the nine-hole round, to come in fourth behind Pinecrest, Union Pines and Scotland.

Abigail Tatum shot 58 to lead the Lady Raiders. Jamie Sears shot a 61 and Ella Munn shot a 68.

“So pleased with how everyone played today,” said head coach Keith Parsons. “Abigail had a career-best round, as did Jamie. They hit so many great shots during their round. Ella hung in there during her first high school match and posted a good score. All in all, a wonderful way to start.”

Richmond hosts its home match next week on Sept. 13 at Foxfire.

Lady Raider volleyball wins at Hoke County

The Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team got back in the win column Tuesday, beating Hoke County 3-1 on the road.

The Lady Bucks managed to take the first set 28-26, but the Lady Raiders responded to win each of the next three sets, 25-21, 25-22 and 25-21.

Head coach Ashleigh Larsen said they had a new lineup that they had to adjust to at the last minute.

“I thought we could have played better overall,” she said. “Need to clean up a few mistakes.”

Richmond will continue their road trip with a visit to Union Pines on Thursday.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.