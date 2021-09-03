Roundup: XC places 2nd in season’s first meet

The Richmond Senior High School boys and girls cross country teams competed in their first meet of the season Wednesday at Union Pines.

Both the Raiders and Lady Raiders finished second behind Union Pines. Lee County also competed, but didn’t have enough participants to make up a team score.

Senior Maylyn Wallace was the top finisher for the girls, coming in third with a time of 24:36.38.

Sophomore Mariana Mendez was 11th with a time of 27:13.22, sophomore Kaleigh Cloniger was 14th with a time of 28:08.30, sophomore Michala Nechvilaova came in 17th with a time of 29:31.72, junior Ella Munn was 21st with a time of 33:25.84 and sophomore Alvia Webb was 25th with a time of 35:39.75.

Sophomore Javian Drake led the boys, taking fifth with a time of 21:14.00.

Junior Xavier Collazo came in ninth with a time of 24:02.00, while junior Kodie Simmons and sophomore Christian Sanchez were 13th and 14th, with times of 24:28.00 and 24:30.00, respectively.

Sophomores Cain Hunsucker and Paul McNeil finished 15th and 16th. Hunsucker had a time of 25:08.00 and McNeil had a time of 26:21.00.

Sophomore Jamarion Wall was 19th with a time of 26:29.00 and sophomore Toby McInnis finished 23rd with a time of 27:39.00.

Richmond girls tennis loses at Union Pines

The Richmond Senior High School girls tennis team struggled in a 9-0 loss to Union Pines Thursday.

The Lady Vikings won each of the singles and doubles matches.

Paris Almon and Neely Turner each lost 8-0 at the No. 1 and 2 singles positions. Kristen McDonald lost 8-1 at the No. 3 spot, Addison Massey lost 8-2 at No. 4, Maren Carter lost 8-0 at No. 5 and Hanna Smith lost 8-3 at the No. 6 position.

The Lady Raiders lost each of the doubles matches 8-0.

Lady Raiders falter against Pinecrest

The Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team lost 3-0 to Pinecrest Thursday.

The Lady Patriots won the first set 25-13, the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-16.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected]