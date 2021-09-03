Scotland Regional Hospice golf tourney still on

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Regional Hospice’s 35th annual golf tournament is just right around the corner and there is still time to registers. The event, which will take place on September 14 and 15, has raised over $4 million for patient care since its inception in 1987. Despite the pandemic, Scotland Regional Hospice has received overwhelming support. The fundraiser has nearly reached its $80,000 sponsorship goal ($73,000 currently), and all of the golfer availability for Wednesday, September 15 has been claimed. There are still some playing opportunities for men and women available for Tuesday, September 14.

The tournament, which had been held uninterrupted for 33 consecutive years, was canceled in 2020 due to North Carolina’s prohibiting of mass gatherings. This year’s tournament made a one-year move from its normal spring timeslot to September and the committee has worked with the staff at Scotland Regional Hospice, Scotland Health Care System, tournament sponsor Golf Pride Grips, and tournament host Scotch Meadows Country Club to modify the event’s usual format in order to spread out its participants and guests and make the event as COVID-safe as possible.

170 golfers participated in the 2019 tournament which raised just over $130,000. Employees of tournament sponsor Golf Pride Grips and over 60 volunteers throughout the community make the tournament possible by participating in the planning process, recruitment of sponsors, silent auction contribution requests from vendors, enlisting golfers, and helping with the daily activities at the event.

Each golfer receives a gift from Golf Pride Grips, unlimited food and drink during the day, and an invitation to dinner at the closing ceremony on Wednesday evening. Golfers will have the opportunity to play in various skill events throughout the day including a putting challenge for a $5,000 cash prize and a hole-in-one for a car challenge made possible by Wade S. Dunbar Insurance Agency and Scotland Motors. The event concludes each year with the “Lawson’s Gift” raffle drawing – a jewelry raffle sponsored by Bob’s Jewel Shop in memory of Lawson McCabe.

While the biggest part of the fundraising total comes from area businesses and individuals who sponsor the tournament, the accompanying silent auction also contributes to the tournament’s success. The auction typically features over 300 items including Myrtle Beach attraction tickets, a whitewater rafting trip, weekend getaways, tickets to multiple college football games, autographed balls and other sports memorabilia, handmade furniture, artwork, golf equipment, and much more. While these items ramp up the excitement, items and services from local businesses and artists typically receive the most bids.

For sponsor, golfer and volunteer opportunities or to donate an item to the auction, please call (910)276-7176. You can also register to play in the tournament online at scotlandhospice.org.