Raiders hope to avenge playoff loss in home opener against Cardinal Gibbons

The Richmond Senior High School varsity football team has had this week’s game against Cardinal Gibbons circled on its calendar since the end of last season.

The Crusaders ended the Raiders’ season in April, winning 28-14 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs in Raleigh.

Head coach Bryan Till said there’s plenty of respect between the two teams in light of their recent history, but added that the Raiders are focusing on what they will be doing rather than the team they’re facing.

“We pride ourselves on the stability of our approach week-in and week-out,” Till said. “The approach stays the same, organizationally. Some of their pieces and ours have changed so we will attack where we need to based on those pieces.”

Friday night’s game is also Richmond’s home opener. Till said he hopes that playing Cardinal Gibbons at home this time around will provide them an edge that they didn’t have in the spring.

“It would be nice to have a large stadium of rabid Raider fans,” Till said. “Even after the pandemic, we are not used to seeing this yet so I am really hoping for a big crowd.”

The Crusaders returned 13 starters from their 4A state runner-up team that went 9-1 last season.

Junior quarterback Connor Clark is back to lead the offense after throwing for 1,484 yards and 18 touchdowns in the spring. Clark has already thrown for 517 yards and seven touchdowns through just two games this fall.

Seniors Maverick Shotwell, Ian Evans and Trent Orr have been Clark’s favorite targets through the air this season. All three each have managed about 100 total receiving yards — Shotwell leads the team with 105, while Orr has 104 and Evans has 97. Each of the three have also caught two touchdown passes.

However, the Crusaders have shown an affinity to spread the ball around, with Clark having completed a pass to nine different players.

“Lots of motions and formations on offense,” Till said. “(They have) a well coached and disciplined offensive line and guys who can line up in a lot of different places and hurt you.”

Out of the backfield, junior Blake Raphael has received the lion’s share of the carries with 20 for 70 yards to lead the Crusaders. Senior Donovan Shepard is also always a threat out of the Crusaders’ backfield.

Defensively, Cardinal Gibbons is loaded with speed and size all over the field.

“On defense, all 11 run to the ball every play,” Till said.

On the defensive line, the Crusaders have junior Donovan Dozier, along with junior Pierce Johnston and senior Ethan Grace.

Linebackers Joshua Stoneking and Carter Scearce lead the team in tackles. Stoneking has 12 total tackles and 7.0 tackles-for-loss, while Scearce has 10 tackles and 3.5 tackles-for-loss.

Till added that senior Will Mason is a “stud” that has moved from cornerback to outside linebacker. Junior Jamil Tucker is also a returner in the secondary.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Raider Stadium. Tickets can be purchased on gofan.com and athletic events are streamed on the NFHS Network (nfhsnetwork.com)

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.