Southern Lee’s attacking speed too much for Raiders

Junior Ty Murray (9) dribbles past a Southern Lee defender Wednesday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM —Southern Lee’s attacking speed proved to be too much for the Richmond Senior High School varsity boys soccer team Wednesday.

Whether it be because of pressure high up the field or utilizing pace and skill down the wings, the Cavaliers’ forwards made the Raiders’ defensive backline work early and often in a 4-2 home loss.

“It’s hard for the guys because (Southern Lee) probably had us a little bit on speed, especially late,” said head coach Chris Larsen. “I told the guys in practice — they’ve seen it two or three times now when we played East Meck and Sun Valley, so they knew what to expect. They’re learning and they’re getting better at it as we go along.”

The Cavaliers utilized a 4-3-3 formation, with each of their three attacking forwards constantly pressing on the shoulders of the Raiders defenders to try to make runs in behind the backline.

“With those teams that run two or three guys up top, it’s hard because now those guys are responsible to man mark,” Larsen said. “So if you’re down on speed, it’s going to show.”

Larsen said one of the things he was telling the defenders was to try to cut off the angle the forwards had as they were running at the goal. He added that while they don’t necessarily run an “offside trap” specifically, he encourages the defense to maintain their line so that they can adjust accordingly to the ball.

“They were fast on the attacking end, so we just had to try our best to get back,” said senior defender Cameron Way. “We got a few offside calls in the first half, but not as many in the second half. So we just have to work on getting back when we don’t get the offside call and getting the ball clear — that’s the biggest thing.”

After seeing most of the possession, Southern Lee first broke through in the 19th minute, scoring directly off a free kick just on the edge of the 18-yard box.

However, less than a minute later, senior Alex Medina ripped a floating shot from about 30-35 yards out that dipped over the keeper’s head and into the net to level the score 1-1.

The Cavaliers got their second goal after a scramble for the ball in the box in the 37th minute. A loose ball fell off a deflection and Southern Lee was able to slot it past senior goalkeeper Ian Williams.

“I tell any of my defenders, if they want the ball and they know they’re going to get it, they call me off,” Ian Williams said. “I know if I’m going to get it, I call them off and if we have a miscommunication, we got to work with what we got. If one of our defenders clears the ball back towards me, I got to do my best to get back. Same thing if I drop a ball, they have to clear it out as well.

“It’s a little bit of miscommunication,” Ian Williams continued. “It’s going to happen, but we showed a lot better talking out there today and I think it’s getting a lot better.”

The Raiders were able to pull an equalizer back one more time after senior Luke Williams took a long pass in the first five minutes in the second half and dribbled between and around a defender and finished with a high shot past the keeper.

Southern Lee kept the pressure on though, finding the back of the net in the 62nd and 69th minutes. However, both goals were waved off and disallowed by the official — the first because of offsides and the second for a foul in the box.

The Cavaliers then pulled ahead for good in the 70th minute after a run down the right wing made it 3-2. With the Raiders pushing forward more to try to find an equalizer, Southern Lee added one more goal in the final ticking seconds to seal the game.

“We’ve been switching through some centerbacks lately, trying to find the right mix,” Larsen said. “The longer the season goes, the better we’re getting at it. But the biggest thing is moving as a unit. You don’t want them to just sit there and drop and drop and give them all the space in the world. So it’s just a matter of fine-tuning where they need to hold that line and where they can close that space down.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.