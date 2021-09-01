Roundup: Girls tennis, volleyball both notch wins

The Richmond Senior High School girls tennis team picked up their first win of the season Tuesday, beating Hoke County 6-3.

The Lady Raiders won four singles matches and two doubles matches.

Paris Almon beat Hoke’s Bella Khantivong 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, Neely Turner beat Hoke’s Ava Burrow 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Maren Carter beat Hoke’s Jada Carvala-Garcia 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5 singles and Hannah Smith beat Hoke’s Bailey Mass 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6 singles.

Kirsten McDonald lost 6-4, 7-5 to Hoke’s Molley Bartch at No. 3 singles and Addison Massey lost 6-2, 6-1 to Hoke’s Alyssa Cascavilla at No. 4 singles.

In doubles, Almon and Turner partnered to win 8-4 at No. 1, McDonald and Massey lost 8-1 at No. 2 and Smith and Mariah Waddell paired to win 8-2 at the No. 3 spot.

Next up, the Lady Raiders will visit Union Pines Thursday.

Volleyball wins 5-set thriller

The Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team battled to a tough five-set win Tuesday over previously unbeaten Southern Lee.

The Lady Raiders lost the first set 25-19, won the second and third sets 25-20 and 25-22, respectively, lost the fourth set 28-26 and pulled out the win in the fifth set 15-9.

“The girls didn’t give up,” said head coach Ashleigh Larsen. “They played relentless. Had a rough start settling into it but battled back to earn their win.”

Next up, Richmond hosts Pinecrest on Thursday.

