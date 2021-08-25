Lady Raiders struggle against Uwharrie Charter’s hitters in 3-0 defeat

Sophomore Allie Rodgers (4) serves the ball Wednesday against Uwharrie Charter. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Uwharrie Charter’s hitters kept the Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team on their heels throughout Wednesday’s match,

The Lady Eagles (3-0) were able to mix things up with a combination of power and precision hitting that propelled them to their second 3-0 win over the Lady Raiders this season.

“Uwharrie just played smart,” said head coach Ashleigh Larsen. “They hit around our blocks and they made adjustments that we didn’t make on our end. They tipped a lot and there were some that we just couldn’t recover. Even if a ball was sent to their back row, they would go up and aggressively swing to get it. I told them that had we played like we played there, this would have been a different game, but we rolled back and reverted to what we were doing last week.”

Junior Catherine Dennis said the Lady Raiders (1-4) would pull up and push back on the front line and back line throughout the match to try to adjust to the Lady Eagles’ hitting.

“We just tried to see where they were swinging and adjust our bodies and our hands,” Dennis said.

After jumping out to a 7-5 lead in the first set, a 7-1 run gave Uwharrie Charter an early 14-6 lead. Then, an 11-5 run helped the Lady Eagles close out the first set 25-11.

The beginning of the second set saw a balanced 5-5 start for both teams, but then an 11-4 run gave the Lady Eagles a 16-9 lead. A 4-1 Richmond run partially closed the deficit, but an 8-1 response by Uwharrie Charter gave it a 2-0 match lead as it took the second set 25-14.

Continuing their momentum, the Lady Eagles rattled off the first nine points of the third set and went on to finish off the match and the set 25-8.

“I think we were there in the first and second, but in the third we just lost our footing on that run that they had,” Dennis said.

Communication is something Larsen has continuously preached to the Lady Raiders over the first few games of the season. She said she saw it finally during Richmond’s win over Purnell Swett on Monday, but wasn’t sure where it went against Uwharrie Charter.

“It’s more of a mental state for the girls,” Larsen said. “I told them tonight, it’s kind of on them to figure out. I mean, we can make all the adjustments we need to, but the communication just fell off again. (Wednesday) I saw a totally different team again. I hope we can work out the kinks and get ready for conference play next week because we open up Tuesday with Southern Lee.”

Junior varsity squad falls 2-0

The JV Lady Raiders suffered a 2-0 loss to Uwharrie Charter Wednesday night.

Richmond dropped two close sets 25-21 and 25-23 in the defeat.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.