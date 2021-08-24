Roundup: Lady Raiders continuing to improve, despite season opening loss

Richmond’s Neely Turner reaches for a volley during her singles match Tuesday against Southern Lee.

ROCKINGHAM — Prior to the start of the season, Richmond girls tennis returned a handful of players from last season’s squad, in addition to adding some newcomers.

However, even with the returning players, head coach Jessica Covington said most of the players are relatively inexperienced and new to the game. As a result, she said she’s been mostly working on teaching the players the fundamentals since they started practice a couple weeks ago.

“I think they’re turning their bodies for the most part in practice and they are definitely hitting the ball better, moving their feet better and moving around the court better,” Covington said. “They’ve improved a lot. There’s no one on the team that I feel like hasn’t improved.”

On Tuesday, the Lady Raiders had the chance to put what they’ve been learning and working on in practice into play for the first time this season. Even though they lost to Southern Lee 7-2, Covington said she liked what she saw from each player.

“I feel like nerves played a part of it and Southern Lee did a really good job,” she said. “I think it really could have gone either way if we had come out on top of a few matches — they were close. It just didn’t happen for us today. But, I do think getting more experience from playing (matches) will help us — we’re young.”

Addison Massey and Mariah Waddell picked up the two points for the Lady Raiders courtesy of their singles match wins. Massey beat Southern Lee’s Kambell Beasley 8-5 at the No. 4 singles spot and Waddell made a comeback to survive a marathon match, beating Evie Eller 9-8 (7-3) at the No. 6 singles position.

Richmond’s Neely Turner and Kirsten McDonald lost tight matches at No. 2 and No. 5 singles, respectively, with Turner falling 9-7 to Southern Lee’s Kate Jackson and McDonald losing 8-6 to Southern Lee’s Carrie Bryan.

Paris Almon and Maren Carter both lost 8-0 at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively.

Southern Lee swept the doubles matches, winning at 8-0 at No. 1, 8-2 and No. 2 and 8-6 at No. 3.

“I really want them to feel like it’s routine when they’re hitting the ball and not overthinking it,” Covington said. “Once their swings become routine, I feel like it would really help them when they are in gameplay.”

Next up, the Lady Raiders will host Pinecrest Thursday afternoon.

Richmond boys’ soccer’s comeback comes up short at East Meck

The Richmond varsity boys soccer team lost on the road to East Mecklenburg 3-2 Tuesday night.

The Eagles got off to a hot start, scoring three first half goals and building a 3-0 lead at halftime.

The Raiders (1-2) answered in the second half, scoring two goals — one from junior Jullian Cline and the other from senior Taivansaikhan Jalbasuren — but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Raiders will now return home to host Sun Valley on Thursday evening.

