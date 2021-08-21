Despite big first half, Raiders hold on to beat Mt. Tabor 56-41

Under pressure, senior Kellan Hood makes a throw during the first half Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Senior receiver Chris Ellerbe runs upfield after making a catch Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

WINSTON-SALEM — Coming into Friday night’s opener, Richmond head coach Bryan Till had questions he wanted to have answered about his team.

He said he ended up getting some of the answers he was looking for, but found additional questions as well, as the Raiders held on to beat defending 3AA state champion Mt. Tabor 56-41 Friday night in their season opener.

The Raiders started off fast, racing out to a 42-7 lead at halftime. But, cramps, injuries and the play of all-purpose dynamo Lance Patterson in the second half, particularly in the third quarter allowed the Spartans to slowly climb their way back into the game as they outscored the Raiders 34-14 in the second half.

“With all the guys going down, the question was, who could we put in here and who could we put in there?” Till said. “Just kudos to our kids and coaches for figuring it out. We were having to draw things up on the fly trying to cover (Patterson) because we’re playing No. 2 and 3 (defensive backs) out there sometimes. Our coaches just kept scheming and kept coming up with it, so hats off to those guys and hats off to our kids.”

Senior linebacker Gabe Altman said he thought the Raiders “got comfortable” at halftime.

“This wasn’t a bad game to learn from — it was a really good game to learn from,” said Altman, who had an interception in the first half that helped the Raiders build their lead. “We saw a lot of good and a lot of bad. I think getting the tape and watching it, we can correct some of our mistakes and learn from the second half.”

Till said the cramps were probably the result of having a number of young players who’ve not played under the physically exhaustive circumstances of a varsity game in the past.

“The cramps were huge,” Till said of Mt. Tabor’s second half comeback effort. “The training window was very short. What we did from a sprint standpoint to get our speed back in June, we missed some days there in July to kind of progress that program. In August, you can’t get to a point where you kill them so they’re not ready and you predispose them to injury. So I think what you’ll see is us play into shape in the next couple weeks.”

Patterson wasn’t the only Spartan to take advantage of the Raiders’ cramping and injuries.

While Patterson amassed 155 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches, Noah Marshall did his damage on the ground, running for three long touchdown and totalling 162 rushing yards on 18 carries.

“The plan initially was to know where he’s going, what routes he’s going to be doing and be aware of that,” Till said. “With a kid who’s that good, if we don’t do things just right, he exposed us a little bit. We ended up putting a guy right on top of him and a safety over him, which left us vulnerable in the box, as you saw on a couple of those runs. But we also made some mistakes up front that allowed some of those runs.”

Senior quarterback Kellan Hood said during preseason practice that he was going to run the ball more this year.

That was apparent against Mt. Tabor, especially in the first half, as Hood moved the offense with both his arm and his legs. He finished with 139 passing yards and two touchdowns to go along with 129 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders got three non-offensive touchdowns, including two in the second half that helped keep the Spartans at arm’s length.

Senior Jaleak Gates had a 15-yard scoop-and-score in the first half, then in the third quarter there was a 75-yard fumble return for a touchdown by senior Ke-Sean Ingram and an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by senior Cason Douglas that helped stop the bleeding as the Spartans offense started to find the end zone.

Douglas showcased his versatility all night. In addition to returning kicks, he had two catches for 53 and a touchdown at receiver and played snaps at his former position at defensive back, helping keeps tabs on Patterson.

“Just some really tough catches and runs — just a tough dude,” Till said. “(He) had to come in and play corner. He played last year, so we knew he could go out and play man-to-man.”

While the three non-offensive scores ended up being the difference in the game, they ended up being a double-edged sword of sorts for the Raiders because it forced the defense to go right back on the field in the midst of Mt. Tabor’s offensive outburst.

“The way I looked at it was okay, we put some distance between the score,” Altman said, “but I also looked at it like we can’t get comfortable just because we scored one because they just scored three a minute ago.

“It was a big momentum shift for us though,” Altman continued. “That’s the reason Coach Till preaches us to practice how you play because of moments like that and you never know when you’re going to be right back out there.”

