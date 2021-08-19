Raiders searching for answers as team opens at Mt. Tabor

It seems like only yesterday that last season’s high school football season in North Carolina came to a close, but a new season has arrived for the Richmond Senior High School varsity football team.

The Raiders will open their season Friday night at 7 p.m. on the road at defending 3AA state champion Mt. Tabor.

The Spartans finished last season 11-0, including 5-0 in the Piedmont Triad 3A conference, and defeated Cleveland 24-16 in the 3AA state championship game. After realignment, Mt. Tabor is making the move up to the 4A classification this season.

“I worry more about out preparation than who we are playing,” said head coach Bryan Till. “We have a certain standard and level we have to keep in order to be good. I do know that standard will be tested on Friday.”

Every new season, the first game always brings with it a set of questions that coaches hope to see answered by their players. Till said he wants to see how some of the Raiders will handle the “pressure” that comes with playing under the lights on Friday night.

“Will they react to motion fast enough (or) have their eyes where they are supposed to?” Till asked. “Will they make blocking adjustments based on what they see or will the lights be too bright initially and they lose focus? The guys who can shut things out and stay focused with all the emotions and all the extra noise will be successful. We have several guys who we will find out about in the coming days.”

Mt. Tabor graduated 17 seniors from its state championship team.

On offense, the Spartans did most of their damage on the ground last season and graduated their two leading rushers, but return all-purpose player Lance Patterson.

The senior receiver is a threat out wide and on the ground carrying the ball. He finished last season with 600 total yards, including leading the team in receiving with 256 yards and three touchdowns on 14 catches and running the ball 31 times for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

Other key players for the Spartans offensively come on the line, as seniors Deshawn Watson and William Wolverton, along with junior Austin Pittman, were all key to Mt. Tabor’s ability to run the ball last season.

On defense the Spartans return senior linebacker Noah Marshall and senior defensive end Michai James. Marshall finished last season with 51 total tackles and 2.0 tackles-for-loss, while James had 30 total tackles and an interception. Marshall also had 27 carries for 274 yards and seven touchdowns on offense last season.

Senior kicker Eliott Trinh has also been recognized as one of the best in the state during preseason, earning a spot on the HighSchoolOT watch list.

“(They have) lots of speed and a group that is used to winning,” Till said. “Their coaches know what it takes as well. It should be a very good ballgame.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.