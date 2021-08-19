Roundup: Raiders survive at Pine Forest for first win

The Richmond Senior High School varsity boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday night, holding off a comeback effort from Pine Forest.

The Raiders (1-1) scored the first two goals of the game, the first coming from senior Luke Williams off an assist by senior Alex Medina and the second being a solo effort by Medina.

But, the Trojans pulled one back before halftime and the Raiders held a 2-1 at the half.

Sophomore Jesus Castro made it 3-1 to start the second half, with the assist coming from Williams.

Then, Pine Forest scored two goals to draw level, including the last one coming with 1:25 left in the game.

The Raiders drew a free kick from about 35 yards out with 25 seconds left. The keeper made the initial save, but then junior Ayden Mabe collected the ensuing rebound and slotted it past the goalkeeper at the near post to give the Raiders the last second game-winner.

Next up for the Raiders is a trip to East Mecklenburg on Tuesday.

Richmond volleyball falls to 0-3 to start season

The Richmond varsity volleyball team lost its third straight game to open the season Wednesday, losing at Pine Forest 3-0.

The Lady Raiders (0-3) started slow, losing the first set 25-11, but then closed the gap in the second and third sets, losing both 25-22.

“They showed more aggression,” said head coach Ashleigh Larsen. “(We) still need to work on communication but we are on a positive movement towards finding a starting-six and getting ready for conference (play).”

Junior Catherine Dennis tallied seven kills to lead the Lady Raiders, with senior Allyiah Swiney finishing with four. Senior Saniah Durham and sophomore Katie Way each totalled three kills as well.

Sophomore Allie Rodgers led the way defensively with 12 digs. Junior Joy Styles finished with six digs, while Swiney had five and sophomore Jenna Gardner had four.

The Lady Raiders will now travel to face Purnell Swett Monday night.

