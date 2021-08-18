Raiders motivated after emotional finish to last season

A defensive back breaks up a pass intended for a receiver during a passing drill during the first day of contact during practice on Aug. 7. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal The Raiders run passing drills during the first day of contact during practice on Aug. 7. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Senior kicker Alex Medina kicks a field goal with holder Kellan Hood during the first day of contact during practice on Aug. 7. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal The Raiders’ offensive line works on drills during the first day of contact during practice on Aug. 7. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal After taking the handoff, a running back breaks a tackle during the first day of contact during practice on Aug. 7. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Richmond Varsity Football Schedule Aug. 20 at Mt. Tabor Aug. 28 at Butler Sept. 3 vs. Cardinal Gibbons Sept. 10 vs. South View Sept. 17 vs. Southern Lee Sept. 24 vs. Pinecrest Oct. 1 at Hoke County Oct. 8 at Union Pines Oct. 15 vs. Lee County Oct. 29 at Scotland

ROCKINGHAM — As the Richmond Senior High School varsity football team prepares for a new season, some players are carrying added motivation after the emotional and crushing end for the team last year.

The Raiders ended an unusual, COVID-affected season 4-1 with a 28-14 loss to eventual 4A state runner-up Cardinal Gibbons. That season-ending defeat hasn’t sat well with some of the returning players, especially with the Raiders set to host the Crusaders at Raider Stadium on Sept. 3 in non-conference play.

“We’re coming for Cardinal Gibbons hard this year,” senior quarterback Kellan Hood declared at Sandhills Athletic Conference media day.

The three-time defending SAC champions had to overcome countless obstacles and weathered a lot last year — from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, and the uncertainty that ensued, to the delay and adjustments made to football season in the summer and fall, and finally culminated with the in-season quarantine pauses that ravaged the team’s regular season.

Usually the offseason is about 8-9 months long, but because of last year’s schedule shift to spring, this offseason has only been four months long.

“We worked hard in the few months we had off,” said senior defensive tackle J.D. Lampley. “I think we’ll bounce back this season.”

As always, according to head coach Bryan Till, the Raiders’ expectations are to continue to compete for conference and state championships. Richmond was voted as the favorite to win the conference in the preseason coaches and media polls.

“We always expect to win, that’s just the standard here — it doesn’t matter who the coach is, who the quarterback is,” Till said. “That’s the expectation we have as coaches, that our players have and the community. There’s going to be some difference faces out there this year, but we feel good about our guys.”

One of the first things that jumps out for the Raiders, is the schedule, especially non-conference play. Although the Raiders were ranked as the No. 4 team in the East by HighSchoolOT, all four of their non-conference opponents, including the Crusaders, were also ranked in the top-10 of either the East or the West.

The new-look SAC means conference play will bring some tough, new opponents as well, including Lee County, Union Pines and Southern Lee. Conference foes Lee County and Scotland were also both ranked in the top-15 by HighSchoolOT.

“There’s a lot of geographical familiarity and the teams are still really good, plus traditional rivalries are kept in place,” Till said. “While it’s not recent history, there’s some old history there that a lot of older folks who have been around a long time will like. It’ll be neat to get up to Sanford some because way back Sanford Central (now Lee County) and Richmond used to have some battles.”

After his first season at the quarterback position, Hood returns to lead the Raiders’ offense. Despite being a receiver by trade, Hood said he’s grown and improved under center after last season. Till added that Hood has stepped up to be more of a vocal leader, as well, this offseason.

“At the beginning of the season last year, I wasn’t that good with reading coverages and recognizing the defense pre-snap,” Hood said. “But now after I’ve played a few games, I feel like I can recognize it better and I feel like it’s going to help us in the long run this year.”

Till said they expect Hood to run the ball more this season to take advantage of his athleticism. Hood likened it to how the Raiders utilized his older brother, Caleb, while he was Richmond’s quarterback.

“I ran it a lot against Cardinal Gibbons and it showed I could actually run the ball,” Hood said. “When Caleb was here, (opponents) had to worry about him running and throwing. It made it more challenging for defenses to stop us, so we’re going to go back to that to help out the receivers.”

Speaking of the receivers, Till said senior Cason Douglas has moved from defensive back to receiver to help fill the void created by the graduation of last year’s leading receivers Tremel Jones and Dalton Stroman.

“He has really good ball skills and he runs really well,” Till said. “So that’s going to help us there.”

Receiver is one of the positions with the most new faces.

Some played snaps and got game time last year, but production-wise, the Raiders are relatively inexperienced. Of the players that combined for the team’s 53 receptions last season, only a single reception returns, which was caught by senior Trey Thomas. Fellow seniors Javares Stanback, Chris Ellerbe and Jaylan McDonald are all also options at receiver for the Raiders.

“Chris Ellerbe and Javares Stanback will be at slot receiver,” Till said. “Extremely fast and great hands. Those guys will be big filling those shoes.”

Junior Taye Spencer and senior Nasir Crumpton will be the primary options out of the backfield. Junior Brandon Askins is also available at running back, and will get snaps but Till said he’ll be spending most of the time at defensive back in the secondary.

Spencer played on the JV squad last season, while Askins and Crumpton combined for 24 carries for 121 yards.

“They got good vision,” Hood said of Spencer and Crumpton. “They might be short, but they’re both strong.”

The trenches look to be a position of strength for the Raiders on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, according to Till.

Seniors Braxton Butler and Jaiden Covington both return on the offensive line, along with Lampley on defensive line. Junior Ethan Clayton and senior Tyson Holloway are both moving up from the JV to help fill out the O-line positions.

The Raiders complete their front-seven around senior Gabe Altman and sophomore Marquan Martin at linebacker. Lampley finished last season with 18 total tackles and seven tackles-for-loss, while Altman had 27 total tackles and six tackles-for-loss.

“(Marquan) is going to be a force at linebacker,” Till said. “Runs really well, we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Richmond will have options in the secondary, senior Jaleak Gates returns at defensive back to fill the hole left by Douglas’ move to receiver.

Askins and sophomore David McNair will slot in at cornerback, while junior Emerson Wall and senior Kelay Lindsey will also contribute to the secondary, as well.

With the goal of being balanced offensively last year, the Raiders finished the season with about 1,000 rushing yards and 700 passing yards. With the experience returning in the backfield compared to the relative inexperience out wide, Till said he figures they may rely a little more on the run this season, especially early on.

“If you’re balanced (offensively) in high school, let’s be honest, that’s throwing the ball a lot compared to high school football across the country,” Till said. “I think we’re going to be a little more run heavy. We want to throw it when we want to throw it, not when we have to. We can still run as well as anybody.

“We want to control the game,” Till continued. “That’s how we want to win — by beating down our opponent physically and wearing them down. We may not be as explosive early because of that, but I think down the stretch, it’ll make us very explosive.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.