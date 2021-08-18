Communication an issue as Lady Raiders lose home opener

Junior Jullian Cline (5) makes a pass in the second half Tuesday against Lumberton. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Communication issues plagued the Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team in its loss Monday night, but those same issues arose again Tuesday as the Lady Raiders lost their home opener to Purnell Swett 3-0.

“I know they want it, it’s just a matter of finding the will for all six of them on the court to put it together to make it happen,” said head coach Ashleigh Larsen. “They let one little thing get them down and that’s something we need to overcome. But like I told them, we have moments when we’re on top, killing them with 5-6-7 points, and then we turn around and give those 5-6-7 points back.”

Larsen said she’s seen a lot of good things from the team between Monday and Tuesday night, adding that she’s tried three different lineups each of the past two nights to find a group that works on the floor.

“Communication is definitely No. 1 that we need to work on,” Larsen said. “I think we’ve become more aggressive at the net. They’re not afraid to swing, but we need to have more of a volleyball mentality of when to actually go up and crush is versus when we need to play a little bit smarter and tip it or push it.”

Senior Allyiah Swiney led the team with eight kills. Sophmore Katie Way added four, while junior Catherine Dennis finished with two.

After the two teams exchanged points back-and-forth to start the first set, a 7-0 run by the Lady Rams was extended to 14-4 and helped them build an 18-8 lead. Despite a late Richmond run, Purnell Swett closed out the first set 25-19.

The second set started similarly to the first as the two teams again traded points early to get to 5-5. But this time it was the Lady Raiders who went on a run, using a 5-0 stretch to take a 10-5 lead. With Richmond holding a 13-8 lead, the Lady Rams answered with a 17-8 run to tie, retake the lead and close out the set 25-21.

In the third set, Richmond tried to steal some momentum back early on, building a 5-2 lead. After the score was tied 10-10, Purnell Swett built a 20-15 lead, but the Lady Raiders clawed back with a 7-0 run to give them a 22-20 lead.

An exchange of points tied the set 23-23, but the Lady Rams took the next two points to close out the set 25-23 and the match.

Questions arose during the heated third set after a miscommunication between an official and the Lady Raiders on the floor. Larsen said the official told her that the girls on the floor were lined up incorrectly in their rotation, but added that the official put them back in the same positions that he stated were incorrect.

“When we got those bad calls, we kind of used that to motivate us and fire us up to try to keep something going,” said Swiney. “But we have to keep working on communication because that’s what killed us most.”

The JV Lady Raiders earned their first win of the season, beating the JV Lady Rams 2-0 (25-22, 25-11)

Boys soccer drops season opener to Lumberton 4-1

It was a tale of two halves for the Richmond boys soccer team.

Despite playing to a 1-1 draw at halftime, the Raiders gave up three unanswered second half goals to Lumberton Tuesday night to drop their season opener 4-1.

Lumberton scored first, but then senior forward Luke Williams scored the Raiders’ answer almost immediately in the 15th minute to equalize.

“Overall, I think we played a great first half,” said head coach Chris Larsen. “We knocked the ball around. They scored first and we came back and tied it up almost immediately, so there’s a lot of good things. We just came out on the wrong end of the win-loss column and we’ll try it again tomorrow.”

The Pirates then quickly seized momentum at the start of the second half, scoring two goals in the first seven minutes of the period, including a long finesse shot from the top of the 18-yard-box into the top left corner off a throw-in.

“Once we opened the second half, we just came out sleeping and they punished us for that,” said senior midfielder Alex Medina. “Communication was a big factor in that as well because the field was quiet — you could hear the Lumberton players talking, but us, we were just silent.”

Then, in the 56th minute, Lumberton added its fourth goal.

“We just came out a little flat in the second half,” Larsen said. “I think the guys got kind of disheartened and we played with them for a bit, but then we let in that silly one later on.”

The Raiders have a pretty balanced recent history with Lumberton.

Sometimes one team will win and sometimes the other will win, but most meetings end up being relatively close affairs., which is why Larsen scheduled the Pirates to open the season for the Raiders — to give the team a taste of what it can expect throughout the rest of the season, especially in conference play.

“This is going to be night-in and night-out in our new conference,” Larsen said. “I think every game is going to be tight. Them learning early in the season what it’s going to take. They’ll learn from this and it’ll either make them work harder or they’ll just have to figure it out because that’s the competition level that’s going to make us better.”

Next up for Richmond volleyball and boys soccer is a trip to Pine Forest Wednesday night.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.