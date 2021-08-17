Lady Raiders fall 3-0 in season opener to Uwharrie Charter

The Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball team lost its season opener 3-0 Monday night on the road at Uwharrie Charter.

The Lady Raiders lost the first set 25-17, the second set 25-10 and the third set 25-14.

Junior Catherine Dennis led the attack with seven kills, while senior Allyiah Swiney had three.

Sophomore Allie Rodgers had nine digs for Richmond’s defense.

Next up for the Lady Raiders is the team’s home opener against Purnell Swett Tuesday night.

