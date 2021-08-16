Lady Raiders look to develop this season after graduating six seniors

Senior Allyiah Swiney goes for a kill at the net during the Lady Raiders’ first practice on August 5. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Junior Joy Styles attempts to save the ball with a dig during a practice drill on August 5. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Richmond Varsity Volleyball Schedule Aug. 16 at Uwharrie Charter Aug. 17 vs. Purnell Swett Aug. 18 at Pine Forest Aug. 23 at Purnell Swett Aug. 25 vs. Uwharrie Charter Aug. 31 vs. Southern Lee Sept. 2 vs. Pinecrest Sept. 7 at Hoke County Sept. 9 at Union Pines Sept. 13 at Sun Valley Sept. 14 vs. Lee County Sept. 15 vs. Pine Forest Sept. 21 at Scotland Sept. 22 vs. Gray’s Creek Sept. 23 at Southern Lee Sept. 28 at Pinecrest Sept. 30 vs. Hoke County Oct. 5 vs. Union Pines Oct. 7 at Lee County Oct. 14 vs. Scotland

ROCKINGHAM — The graduation of six seniors looms large, but Richmond Senior High School varsity volleyball head coach Ashleigh Larsen remains optimistic about the Lady Raiders’ upcoming season.

“We had a ton of underclassmen come out, which was awesome — that’s what we need to rebuild our program,” Larsen said. “But the COVID year last year hurt us, we had to make cuts — some girls we wanted to hold, didn’t make the team and that was frustrating. But I think we’re going to use this year as a developmental year to get things geared up.”

However, the Lady Raiders still have some varsity returners, including seniors Allyiah Swiney, Saniah Durham and Kiersten Gibson, junior Catherine Dennis and sophomore Christi Jacobs.

Swiney is the lone returner who played in every set of every game last season. She finished with 18 kills and 84 digs last year and will return to her outside hitter spot, according to Larsen.

Larsen touched on how the seniors, especially Durham, have embraced a leadership role already this summer.

“They’ve been helping the younger girls without me telling them,” Larsen said. “Saniah has been a fearless leader from day one, since she got here. She’s helped some of the freshmen, when we go for a water break, she stays on the court (to help). They’ve been positive, helpful and motivating. It’s good to see — you lose a big group, but now you have three to slide right in.

Despite being on the varsity squad last winter as a sophomore, Dennis only played in seven sets the entire season. Larsen said she’s noticed Dennis’ growth and improvement after Dennis played for a travel team in Raleigh during the offseason.

“She’s grown into her long limbs so she’s ready to roll,” Larsen said. “I’m excited to see her this season.”

Sophomores Katie Way, Allie Rodgers, Emma Altman and Jenna Gardner are all set to make the jump from JV to varsity, in addition to junior Joy Styles, who captained the junior varsity squad last season.

Rodgers and Styles both figure to rotate at the libero position as a defensive specialist on the back line for the Lady Raiders.

Larsen said Altman and Gardner are battling for the starting setter spot.

“The good news is they’re both sophomores, so they both can battle and develop for the next hopefully three years if they keep coming back,” Larsen said.

With all the new faces, Larsen said she’s been working in practice to find the best spots for all the newcomers.

“(Some) positions are still kind of questionable because I’ve got so many sophomores that need to find a new home,” she added.

Last year, the Lady Raiders finished 5-7 during the shortened COVID season that consisted of only conference matches, which tied them for fifth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.

Realignment brings a change this year, though, as Richmond loses four former conference foes and gains three new ones in the new SAC.

“We’re getting into a more difficult volleyball conference,” Larsen said. “Most of those girls in Lee (and Moore) County travel and play in Raleigh so they have more year-round participation to some degree. I’m eager to get involved and get more experience for all of us.”

Larsen said she “stacked” the non-conference slate with tough teams like Gray’s Creek, Sun Valley and Uwharrie Charter to help prepare the team for the tests they’ll face in conference play.

“We have a rude awakening, but I’m excited for the new conference,” Larsen said. “We’ll make some adjustments, we’ll change things up and anything is possible at this point.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected]