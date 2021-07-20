Richmond’s Stroman contributes to East’s win in all-star game

Nygie Stroman (23) shoots a three-pointer against the West’s Ayden Baker (44) Monday night. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

GREENSBORO — Recent Richmond graduate Nygie Stroman had the chance to showcase his skills on the court alongside some of the best basketball players in the state Monday night.

As a last-minute replacement addition, Stroman made the most of his opportunity, helping the East All-Stars dominate the West All-Stars 116-92 in the 2021 NCCA East-West All-Star Game at Greensboro Coliseum.

“It was a really fun and great overall experience throughout the whole weekend and to be able to play in the game (Monday night),” Stroman said. “I met new people and learned new things and it’s something that I’ll always remember.”

In 26 minutes of action, Stroman finished with eight points and three rebounds, going 3-for-5 from the floor and 2-for-4 from three-point range.

The East opened the game on a 20-0 run in the first 4:40, and despite a resurgence from the West, maintained its lead throughout the entirety of the game. The East did most of its damage in the first and fourth quarters, outscoring the West 76-39 in the two periods.

NC State signee and Farmville Central grad Terquavion Smith was named the game’s MVP after leading both teams with 30 points.

Along with Stroman, the East was well-represented by former players from the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Stroman played alongside some of the players he’s spent the last four years of his high school career trying to beat — Pinecrest’s Bradlee Haskell and Lumberton’s Charlie Miller and Matthew Locklear.

“Considering we all played AAU together, it was great to have us all out there together one last time,” Stroman said.

The weekend of practice time leading up to the game gave Stroman the opportunity to interact with some of the best players in the state, while picking up a thing or two that could help him as he continues his own playing career.

“I really learned how to keep the floor spaced for me and my teammates,” Stroman said, “and I also learned from a couple of players what I could expect on-and-off the court once I get to the next level.”

