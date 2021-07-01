Tickets now available for Nov. 6 race at Speedway

LeithCars.com presents Race the Rock 125 will bring racing back to Rockingham Speedway on Nov. 6. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo A stock car comes out of turn four at Rockingham Speedway during CARS Tour track testing. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo

ROCKINGHAM — Additional details about the upcoming CARS Tour race scheduled for Nov. 6 at Rockingham Speedway have been released.

Race promoters have announced LeithCars.com will serve as the title sponsor for the race, with the official name of the race being “LeithCars.com presents Race the Rock 125.”

“The Leith Automotive family has a wonderful history of supporting automobile racing at many different levels,” said race promoter Mike Stodder in a release. “We couldn’t be happier to partner with them for this event. This race at Rockingham is historic, as it will be the first race on the high banks since 2013. After several tire tests that didn’t meet the standards needed for a competitive race, Hoosier went back to the drawing board and developed a new tire to tackle the weathered Rockingham surface. After a successful CARS Tour tire test in May, we’re excited to move forward with the planning of the event.”

Tickets for the race are now on sale at racetherock.com. Advance tickets online are $30 for adults 13 and up and $15 for children ages 6-12. At the gate, tickets will be $35 for adults and $20 for children. Kids under 6-years old will get in free. Pit passes, infield parking passes, “retro” suite seating, camping tickets and practice tickets are also available for purchase on the race website.

Infield camping will be available in the southwest corner of the track, as well as tent camping on “Thunder Alley” on the south portion of the track.

Free spectator and infield parking will be available at Gates C and D in the grass fields on the east side of the track adjacent to NC-177. Race entry will only be permitted at Gates C and D.

The Little Rock track, the west parking areas and the west-side grandstands will be closed for spectators and race attendees.

Races are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Nov. 6, but the full race day schedule won’t be announced until the week before. The rain date for the race will be Nov. 7.

Practice dates for the CARS Tour and Carolina Mini Stock Challenge races will be on Sept. 18, Oct. 30 and Nov. 5.

Race the Rock 125 will feature two signature races, including a 100-lap race with CARS Tour Late Model stock cars and a 25-lap race with Carolina Mini-Stock cars. Street-legal stock cars from racing’s heyday will pace the start of the race.

