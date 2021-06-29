Roundup: Raiders, Lady Raiders wrap up summer league play

Renegades get first win of CCSSL season

Richmond’s Dakota Chavis goes up for a layup during the Raider Classic Jamboree on June 10. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo

The Richmond Senior High School boys basketball team won the championship in its bracket at the East Coast Invitational Team Camp over the weekend.

The Raiders were placed in Pool A for the tournament, which included Greenfield, First Flight, New Hanover, Swansboro, East Chapel Hill and Southwest Onslow.

In their first game, the Raiders beat Swansboro 65-50, then beat Southwest Onslow 61-31 in the second game. After a 68-46 win over East Chapel Hill the next day, Richmond lost a tight battle 62-61 to New Hanover.

A 55-42 win over First Flight got the Raiders back on track, and they then closed out the tournament with a 64-60 loss to Greenfield, 56-51 win over West Caldwell and a 66-47 win over Landstown.

The Raiders finish the summer with a 20-10 record.

Renegades get first win

Walker Lambeth and Cameron Way combined to no-hit Western Harnett Monday night, handing the Richmond Renegades their first win of the CCSSL season.

Lambeth tallied 10 strikeouts in six innings, with Way coming in during the final inning to finish off the last three outs.

The game was tied 1-1 through four innings after Western Harnett scored a run after getting on base with walks. The Renegades then scored seven runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to run away with the win.

Alston Johnson, Ethan Clayton and Will Dawkins each tallied hits. Way and Clayton also each had an RBI.

The Renegades traveled to Western Harnett Tuesday night before finishing the series at home Wednesday.

Lady Raiders wrap up summer play

The Richmond Senior High School girls basketball team wrapped up summer league play last week with its final pair of games.

The Lady Raiders beat Chatham Charter 42-22 and lost to Southwestern Randolph 49-37.

The team finished summer league play with a 9-4 record.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.