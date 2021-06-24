Roundup: Summer play underway for Richmond girls’ basketball

Sophomore guard Kyla Sampson (10) brings the ball up the floor in transition against Hoke County’s Nazira Buddie during a regular season game in January. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo

The Richmond Senior High School girls basketball team is well into summer league play as it begins preparation for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

The Lady Raiders are currently playing in a weekly league at Uwharrie Charter Academy, as well as playing in tournaments like the Fred Lynch Invitational.

Richmond went 1-2 in last week’s Fred Lynch Invitational tournament at Laney High School in Wilmington. In their first game, the Lady Raiders lost to Eastern Alamance 44-37, with O’Rena Drake leading the team in scoring with 12 points. Then, led by Jamiya Ratliff’s 11 points, Richmond lost to Laney 43-31. Finally, the Lady Raiders beat Topsail 45-41, with Jamyia Lindsey leading the way with 17 points.

Overall, the Lady Raiders are 6-3 this summer, with two games this week.

Renegades lose opener to Scotland

The Richmond Renegades dropped their first game of the Central Carolina Scholastic Summer League season Wednesday 14-12 to Scotland.

Scotland ran out to a 14-6 lead through the first five innings. The Renegades closed out the game with six runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Richmond outhit Scotland 13-11, but racked up seven errors.

Cameron Way led the Renegades with five RBIs, while Alston Johnson added two hits and three more RBIs.

Hamlet youth soccer registration begins July 7

Registration for youth soccer with the City of Hamlet will run from July 7 until August 6 at Hamlet City Hall.

The registration fee is $35 per child.

Kids will play in age groups 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Ages 4-6 and 7-9 will play at Memorial Park, while ages 10-12 will play at South Hamlet Field. (Kids must be 4 by April 30, 2021 and cannot turn 13 on or before August 6, 2021.)

The city is following the current COVID-19 guidelines in the most recent executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Contact City Hall at 910-582-2651 with any questions.

Reach Neel Madhavan