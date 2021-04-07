Richmond girls’ soccer eases past Scotland 9-0

ROCKINGHAM — Despite a slow start, the Richmond varsity girls’ soccer team eased past rival Scotland 9-0 Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders controlled possession early and had their fair share of shots, but couldn’t find their finishing touch in the final third until almost midway through the first half.

Richmond (6-1) started off with three first half goals to build a halftime lead, but then poured six more on the Lady Scots (0-6) in the second half.

“In the second half, we were able to build on what we started doing in the first,” said Richmond head coach Chris Larsen. “Tonight, we did a much better job moving the ball around the field than we have the last few matches.”

Scotland head coach Blake Dickerson said fatigue took its toll on them, due to a combination of the heat and the fact that the Lady Scots couldn’t make any substitutions due to lack of available players.

“We got outworked tonight by Richmond,” Dickerson said. “We only had 11 players on the hottest day of the season.”

Several Scotland players are also currently dealing with injuries, which is why its game last week against Lumberton was postponed, due to low personnel numbers.

Sophomore Cheyenne Jacobs had a hat trick for the Lady Raiders. Senior Jayla McDougald scored two goals of her own and assisted on one of Jacobs’ goals. Juniors Paxlee Faircloth, Kaitlyn Huff, Saniah Durham and sophomore Karter Walker also each added goals for Richmond.

Larsen said he was able to get most of the roster in the game against Scotland in order to continue to get some of the substitutes game minutes.

“We had six girls our or inactive for tonight’s game due to the holiday and injury, so we had to rely on others to step up tonight,” Larsen said. “They did a great job and the minutes they played tonight will help build confidence moving forward.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.