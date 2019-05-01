Technology doesn’t have to be a distraction.

As the smart phone ads would tell it, having a digital Swiss Army Knife for all your communication needs would make life infinitely easier, less lonely, and — a bonus — “cooler”. Yet much what we find online is useless, the time we spend there is unpleasant, and there is a growing trend of people unplugging for extended periods of time, effectively “detoxing” from technology as if to say it is an addiction.

Our lives are so intertwined with tech that this is often impossible to do cold turkey, but I recently found myself without my “drug” against my will after forgetting my password. I’m still not sure how this happened, but my theory is that I had relied on the thumbprint scan for too long. I looked at my phone one morning and a prompt said “keycode required” but my mind was completely blank.

I panicked. The files, pictures and texts I stood to lose were all flashing through my mind. I had only remembered the code by the pattern when I typed it in, not the numbers. I couldn’t believe how many times I got it wrong. I was locked out for a minute. Then 10 minutes. Then 15. An hour. Another hour. And then permanently, with the only solution a full “restore”, meaning wiping all my phone’s memory since my last backup which was in December.

I didn’t have my phone for two days of work and a Saturday. Of course, being an Apple customer, I had my phone linked to my computer so I could still text and use the internet. But it changed my days significantly. I couldn’t scratch that itch to be looking at a screen while driving, while waiting in a line, or while “bored” which can strike any time. Eventually, without fulfilling this ritual for so long, I was able to “round the corner” on those urges to find a head space I hadn’t been to in a while — how long I have no idea.

With so much instant gratification, it’s easy to forget what it’s like to do nothing with your mind or your hands. Our culture has grown to almost shame doing nothing, when in reality it can be restorative. I’d even go as far as to say that time spent sitting calmly with your thoughts is always more valuable than scrolling social media.

But don’t take this as me saying social media is “evil” or a “cancer” or a “perpetually refreshed apocalypse”. It has its uses. We’re able to connect with others in more ways than we ever have. Think of all the times you’ve been alerted to some community event or seen something that made you want to reach out to a friend or loved one with congratulations or for comfort.

The problem lies in how we use it. Do we use it because we want to or because we feel like we have to? Social media is a tool for communication and connection, but the second we confuse it for something more, like say, interactions with people face to face, or for something less, like a video game with no consequences, we become a part of what makes it bad.

When I was a freshman in college, I tweeted some lyrics to a moody Kid Cudi song. It was a way of saying “this song is so me right now”. But I didn’t necessarily intend for anyone to see it. I overshared. I externalized what was going on internally without acknowledging the filter I was putting it through. Then of course, my suite mate who I barely knew at the time saw it and immediately started piling on me for it.

We became good friends, but the experience was valuable because he was right: I probably knew him better than most of my Twitter followers at that point, and he didn’t get what I was trying to do. I wasn’t just being private on a public platform, I was using social media to take on a persona that was inconsistent with who I was. I didn’t use social media for two years after that.

What brought me back was the realization that social media can be useful, and now I only use Twitter and Facebook for news and work while Instagram is for everything else.

For anyone who feels like they may experiencing social media anxiety or burnout, the best thing you can do is put the phone down. Step back. Think about what you want to get out of it and evaluate whether or not you’re achieving that. You can put it on airplane mode or set it to “do not disturb” while driving. Many smart phones now have ways to regulate your usage.

However you use social media, just know that you don’t have to.

