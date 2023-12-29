This holiday, as we embrace the spirit of giving and celebrate the wonder of the season through the eyes of children, there is an easy way to fulfill the wishes of some of our youngest citizens in North Carolina.

Recent assessments by the N.C. Division of Public Health reveal startling disparities in dental health among children, which put them at risk for oral and other health problems now and as they get older. For instance, in 2022-2023, in Richmond County, more than 31% of kindergarteners had untreated tooth decay and more than 8% had an urgent need for dental care because of signs or symptoms that include pain, infection or swelling.

The Delta Dental Foundation (DDF), the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of North Carolina, is committed to addressing these disparities through the Smiles for Kids grant program. By providing grants of up to $5,000 to non-profits across North Carolina, including in Richmond County, we aim to transform these statistics into success stories of improved child dental health. Smiles for Kids grants are available to community-based oral health nonprofit programs and organizations for programs designed to promote and/or improve the oral health of underserved children in at-risk populations. The application period is open now through January 6, 2024, and nonprofits can easily apply for funding here.

In 2024, the DDF will award up to $150,000 to organizations across the state that meet the above criteria. In 2023, DDF granted $148,728 to 39 North Carolina nonprofits under the Smiles for Kids program which benefited nearly 78,000 children.

Since the program’s inception in 2001, our grants have reached 52% of the state’s counties. To date, we have not received a grant request from Richmond County, and we want to change that. Our holiday wish is to reach all 100 counties through this year’s program, including Richmond. As we celebrate this season, let’s come together to turn the tide on these troubling trends. Help us light up a child’s life with the gift of a healthy smile and make 2024 a starting point for healthier futures for our children.

Curt Ladig is President & CEO of Delta Dental of North Carolina