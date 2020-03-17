Missing spring sports a valuable loss for area students

Editor,

By the end of my junior year in high school, I had never played any organized sport. With a couple of left feet, and ten thumbs, it was just as well. So, immediately after the spring organizational meeting I attended for prospective fall gridders, head coach Ron Krall rested a lanky arm around my shoulders and cautioned that I wasn’t destined for much playing time. As my ninth grade phys ed teacher, coach was aware of the feet and the thumbs, too.

Still, he knew the value to a kid of participating in a team sport. “Smith”, he explained in his native western Pennsylvania accent, “you could do us more good as a student trainer.” Basically, that meant taping ankles, dispensing salt tablets, and making sure the spirits of ammonia pail was nearby for the exhausted. As a student sports writer for RSHS’s “Raider Review”, it also brought opportunities for insights and stories otherwise missed.

I participated, similarly, in varsity basketball and baseball, and well remember the camaraderie and general fellowship among those teams. As high school spring sports join the long list of cancellations / postponements – victims of the COVID-19 menace – many of us who recall those youthful days appreciate what 2020’s young athletes will miss.

It’s especially difficult in this season. Forget the vernal equinox stuff, for most of us spring’s true beginning involves a ball – be it stitched, dimpled, or big and orange. Really, what else shouts “spring” quite like opening day’s first crack of a bat on horsehide, cutting the nets at the Final Four, or a drive from the tee arcing over the azaleas blooming at Augusta National?

We’ll be giving up all of that this year. Sigh. It will be worth it, of course, if it helps stop the virus. Climbing numbers of cases, and lectures about social distancing, can dull the senses after awhile; but, giving up those March Madness brackets, mulling over starting pitchers on opening day, and eyeballing the Saturday and Sunday cuts at the Masters? Now, that’s serious.

When will we know that things are back to normal? Handshakes exchanged without hesitation. IRA/401K accounts no longer headed for life support, The president swaggering at a rally, again, with that old gleam in his eye, touting his “perfect” response to the crisis.

For some of us, though, it will be settling in on “Thirsty Thursday” at a nearby ball yard, watching “dizzy bat” races between innings over a mustard-stained scorecard.

Douglas Smith

Richmond County