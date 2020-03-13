Letter: Political fortune based on public health

Editor,

“We have a cancer … close to the presidency, that’s growing. It’s growing daily. It’s compounding.” That was an ominous warning delivered to President Richard Nixon on March 21, 1973 by his White House counsel, John Dean. We can never know whether by coming clean with the public about Watergate, or by other positive responses, Nixon could have rescued his full second term. It’s clear enough, though, that early, tragic decisions after the June 17, 1972 Watergate break-in cost that presidency.

Nearly a half-century later, will tragic decisions and missed opportunities worsen the virus growing on the incumbent’s presidency as a result of a literal one that has invaded our shores? It’s still early, and concerned Americans of every political persuasion are poised to extend credit for effective crisis management. But financial markets, which care less about politics than about stability, are reflecting deep national and global concerns.

It seems only yesterday that Senate Republicans handed President Trump an impeachment trial victory, and seemingly, a new sense of invincibility. Democrats, meanwhile, appeared set to anoint a nearly-octogenarian, self-proclaimed, Fidel Castro-admiring socialist to do battle against the president in November. I doubt that my dog has salivated over extra gravy in her dish more than Mr. Trump has at the prospect of that match up.

What a difference a month has made. Moreover, what a difference was made in the 72 hours between South Carolina’s February 29 primary and the “Super Tuesday” ones on March 3. Inspired by a timely endorsement from the state’s venerable US Congressman, Jim Clyburn, voters handed Joe Biden a convincing win over Bernie Sanders.

Candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar ended their respective campaigns, adding steam to the Biden train with endorsements just before March 3. With only skeletal – or nonexistent – campaign organizations in many states, it is as if Democratic voters are boosting the former vice president upon their collective shoulders with a raw desire to win this Fall.

Political fortunes can change rapidly in a week, or even a day, and there are many of them between now and November 3. Certainly, no one wants an election to turn upon the tragedies of a public health emergency. Is there a “John Dean” near the Trump Oval Office? Will this president listen to counsel for the public good?