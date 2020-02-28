It’s time to take back the primaries

Editor,

Beginning with the January 19 Iowa caucuses, the incumbent US president handed his opponent six straight primary defeats through March 16 – daunting for a challenger in most primary seasons. Then came the March 23 tilt in North Carolina. Decades later, a biographer would note: “Had [he] lost in North Carolina … he would have made a gracious exit speech … and would have faded into political oblivion.”

The year was 1976; the challenger on the verge of the political bone yard was Ronald Reagan, and the “Gipper” would fall just shy of wresting the GOP nomination from President Gerald Ford. But Senator Jesse Helms’ well-oiled Congressional Club organization – and tarheel Republican voters – presented Reagan his first primary win, restored him to fight another election, and change American history.

Helms’ Congressional Club did much to set the template for modern political fund-raising, direct mail appeal, and TV attack ad strategy. Inflation, oil shortages, and Watergate fallout were all the rage in 1976; still, in retrospect, it’s almost quaint – and a testament to presidential incumbency – that a moderate like Ford survived that primary.

On the cusp of March 3’s ‘Super Tuesday’, could voters provide a 1976 redux for a Democratic moderate? Over 1350 delegates, about a third of the grand total, are at stake. With a self-described “Democratic Socialist” gaining electoral steam, stoking fears of an Autumn general election disaster, it should not take a “Congressional Club” to get enough Dems on deck to right the ship to a sensible course. Currently charted, we are set for four more years of battering by Hurricane Donald.

HIstorian Jon Meacham points to 1948 for apt illustration of what our system of presidential politics has wrought. Assuming a Bernie Sanders vs Donald Trump choice, Meacham notes that 2020 would be much like the 1948 election – without Harry Truman or Thomas Dewey at their respective party’s helm. Only a stark choice between left-leaning Vice President Henry Wallace, charged by opponents with having communist sympathies; and, Governor Strom Thurmond, ardently dedicated to maintaing the racial status quo of those times.

It’s time for the civic-minded and the ‘raging’ moderates to take back the primaries, and point us toward future elections where stepping into the booth does not leave a voter with the feeling of stepping onto a high wire – without a net below.

Douglas Smith

Richmond County