The ribbons are the ones you earn

Editor,

OK, raise your hands if you remember getting a hall pass. No, smart alecks, I’m not referring to the hall passes that more “liberated” spouses rarely extend to each other for a little … um … extramarital adventure. I’m thinking of the ones granted by school teachers permitting a student to access the hallways en route to, say, bathroom or library. It’s clear that Donald Trump is treating his impeachment acquittal by the US Senate much like the less conscientious kid who treats his pass as emancipation to sashay past those prissy hall monitors en route to free-roaming tomfoolery. Instead of making faces at a pal stuck in a classroom down the hall, or dropping a lit M80 firecracker down a toilet, Mr. Trump has other mischief in mind.

Explaining her vote to acquit the president, Maine US Senator Susan Collins helpfully expressed her belief that he had “learned” from the experience, and “would be much more cautious in the future.” She resembled, instead, the befuddled schoolmarm who ruefully sputters: “Goodness, when I gave little Don his pass I was sure his bladder was full!”

Presidential devilment began, of all places, at the February 6 national prayer breakfast. We fondly remember those as occasions for the likes of Eisenhower, Reagan, Clinton, Obama, et al, to highlight the better bipartisan angels of our nature. Mr. Trump, instead, turned the event into his own “Festivus” – of “Seinfeld” fame – summoning his best ‘Frank Costanza’ to air grievances at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney.

Following days have found him trampling upon the Justice department’s cherished independence in legal matters by asserting a “right” to intervene in criminal cases. That has been in the wake of sentencing recommendations for convicted Trump crony Roger Stone. Consider, too, his treatment of the Vindman brothers, Alexander and Yevgeny, military officers who were escorted from the White House at presidential order as payback for Alexander’s honorable testimony during November’s House impeachment hearings. Lt. Colonels Vindman, meet President Vindictive.

The ribbons on Alexander’s uniform, incidentally, are ones that must still be earned the hard way. The ones for combat during war service, and shedding blood for our nation, as well as his Ranger tab. They have far different meaning than the medal that this president is rendering moribund by draping it upon the likes of Rush Limbaugh. Years of spewing divisive political blather can, evidently, earn you a presidential participation trophy.

Mischief, indeed, runs amok when hall monitors are shackled by misbegotten hall passes.

Douglas H. Smith

Richmond County