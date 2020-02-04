Dear Editor,

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, the Richmond County Board of Commissioners will meet. Commissioner Ben Moss will make the request that a proclamation be implemented identifying Richmond County a 2A Sanctuary. Nearly 2,000 Richmond County residents have signed a petition in support of a proclamation, which Commissioner Moss will also have with him to present. I am a huge 2nd Amendment supporter, gun enthusiast, firearms/concealed carry instructor and a near 20-year veteran of law enforcement. I will be the first to admit, lawful gun owners are not the problem!

While I am in support of Richmond County being recognized as a 2A Sanctuary, the proclamation is merely an act of symbolism to ensure the citizens that the elected officials acknowledge their constitutional rights. In fact, the first ten amendments of the United States Constitution are known as the Bill of Rights. The Bill of Rights, including the second amendment, guarantees specific rights and freedoms and ensures clear limitations on governmental powers as it relates to said freedoms. Some additional inalienable rights that are guaranteed by the Bill of Rights are: Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion, Freedom of the Press, Freedom to Assemble, etc. If we allow governmental institutions to start infringing upon guaranteed rights, such as the right to bear arms, where will it end?

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) published the Law Enforcement Oath of Honor which states: “On my honor, I will never betray my badge, my integrity, my character or the public trust. I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions. I will always uphold the constitution, my community and the agency I serve.” Every law enforcement officer that wears the badge took a similar oath and I’m not aware of any that fail to include “… uphold the constitution of the United States.” In saying that, while it may be symbolic for the county commissioners to proclaim Richmond County a 2A sanctuary, the United States Constitution already provides me with that right. What we as residents should request is a proclamation be made by every police chief and sheriff in the state of North Carolina to reassure the citizens that the oath taken by them and their officers will be upheld and the citizens of NC will never have to worry about any law enforcement officer infringing upon their rights.

In closing, I am certain that no county commissioner has ever gone to a resident’s home and attempted to enforce any law and/or remove any property (including firearms) and they never will. I issue a challenge to the department heads of each law enforcement agency in Richmond County to publicly announce and name their respective agencies as 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries. This is not only a way to acknowledge and reassure the citizens that the oath taken by you and your officers will be followed, but also a way to continue to build trust in the citizens that your respective agencies continue to serve and protect.

Robert Heaton

Rockingham