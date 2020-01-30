Editor,

Among the trials of advancing age is eyesight that fails at the darnedest times. In a January 24 RCDJ article, I found Richmond County, “resolution”, and “sanctuary” all mentioned in the same sentence. I missed a few words as my imagination conjured our county as a “sanctuary” jurisdiction.

Regarding immigration, sanctuary municipalities across the US are, generally, those that go on record as limiting their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Over 150 jurisdictions consider themselves sanctuaries. In some cases, local government resources are not permitted in assistance of federal immigration law enforcement. It sure gets the president’s nighties in a knot. He fumes and threatens to release illegal immigrants into those communities, or withhold federal funds from them. Federal courts have stymied those attempts, thus far.

My imagination was really piqued. It was too much, I supposed, to expect Richmond County to join the super-progressive likes of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, or New York City as sanctuaries. But, there are sanctuary communities in red states, too. Maybe our community simply wanted to help protect those undocumented, not otherwise involved in criminal activity, from detention or deportation. Law enforcement officials everywhere appreciate the value of assistance from undocumented folks who aren’t afraid of being compromised if they come forward to cooperate in criminal investigations.

But my eyes focused soon enough to discover the article was not about immigration sanctuary. Rather, it seemed so much fuss and feathers about becoming a “Second Amendment” sanctuary. Imagine, a community full of tired, poor, huddled gun owners yearning for sanctuary from – what – a very red state legislature poised to restrict those Colts and Smith & Wessons? Why, a Democratic president with a Democratic Senate could not get any movement even on benign legislation in the wake of 26 gun deaths at a Connecticut elementary school, and the near-fatal shooting of a US Congresswoman, a few years ago.

Perhaps there is some fear that common-sense gun measures from a fresh legislature in Virginia will migrate southward. If only. Thoughtful citizens who support the second amendment – and that’s most of us – will take perspective. There are nearly 400 million privately-owned firearms in this country; and, a slightly less conservative US Supreme Court (than currently) established the right of private gun ownership in its 2008 Heller decision. The perennial “confiscation” bugaboo would be logistically excruciating. The darned things aren’t going anywhere.

Our gun rights are as safe as babes in their mothers’ arms. And, no, Richmond County does not need to thump its official chest about the second amendment.

Douglas H. Smith

Richmond County