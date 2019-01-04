Legislate for the protection of the USA

Enough is enough, it is time that the individuals elected to represent the law-abiding citizens of the United States started to honor the duties and responsibilities of the office they choose.

It is time that those elected to represent the citizens of the USA stopped representing the criminal illegal immigrants that are here within the USA. By representing the criminals that have entered the USA illegally our representatives have placed the security of the criminal illegal immigrant here in the USA before the security of the law-abiding citizens of the USA.

It is time that our representatives stopped ignoring history and provided what is required to secure our borders. For those that have a rudimentary knowledge of history, they know and realize that barriers and walls have been used throughout history to secure borders, compounds, house and homes. Our military forces use barriers and walls to secure the compounds that they use when fighting a war. Without the protection of barriers and walls our military forces would be devastated in battle.

It is time that those who have ignored history but today are living behind barriers and walls realize that they are living more securely than the people who elected them to office. By failing to provide border security in the form of barriers and walls for their constituency leaves their constituency subject to conditions that apparently are beyond the representative’s comprehension.

We have been promised a secure border since Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986. We have yet to see that secure border in the form of barriers and walls. Our border cannot be secured by technology alone. As with history if we wish a secure a border, we are going to have to have a combination of man-made barrier, geographical barriers, technology barriers, and physical wall. A combination of these items must be in place so that all areas of our border is covered.

Enough of this in-fighting, it is time that those who were elected to legislate did just that -LEGISLATE- by placing funds and laws in the legislation that is passed by our elected representatives. The failure to pass legislation and the lack of funds needed in that legislation to protect the law-abiding citizens is the only thing that will provide the national security required for a sovereign nation.

It is the responsibility of our elected representatives to protect the sovereignty and security of our nation which they are failing to do NOW.

Ray Shamlin

Rocky Mount