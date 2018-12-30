Christmas wishes and cookies brighten a birthday

n Dec. 24, I was pushing my shopping cart towards the Walmart garden center and waited for a beautiful SVU to pass by.

The car stopped near me, and the gentleman, who had his family with him, wished me a Merry Christmas. I returned his good wishes, and then the back window rolled down. His daughter passed through the open window a round package wrapped in Christmas paper, and wished me a Merry Christmas.

I thanked her for the package and took it home, and enjoyed the cookies that were inside of the package.

And to top it off, Dec. 24 was my 66th birthday. What a wonderful surprise to celebrate Christmas.

There are still wonderful, caring people in the world yet.

Nancy Harris

Laurinburg