A quote and song for the new year

These had come to mind a couple of weeks ago: The quote is “It was the best of times, it was the worst of time s…” (Charles Dickens); the song is from the 1976 album done by a group called (ironically) War … “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” — and could be easily applied to the current social/political climate in America and beyond.

The side of the album that contains that song begins with another good song entitled, “Smile Happy.” It is an instrumental that runs about 7.5 minutes.

Another good thought. Happy New Year everyone!

Steve Dickens

Laurinburg