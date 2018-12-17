Continuing to stand behind Mark Harris

Open letter to Mark Harris,

I want you to know that you have strong support from the 9th District voters even though the establishment is turning their backs on you. Leadership is not a desired trait in an elected official among the swamp dwellers.

Your opponents from all sides have thrown everything at you. You have overcome two times the money, then three times the money, the taking your sermons out of context, and the media. You are the choice of 9th District Voters for your character and hard work not your money and fans in the media. This is what bothers Dan McCready and the others who are coming after you because they have to buy their support. You earned yours.

You are facing a corrupt Board of Elections who has turned a “blind eye” in the past by their own admission to Democrat Party wrongdoing. I will make a bold prediction that no one will truly be held accountable for the “unfortunate activities” in Bladen County. The evidence or lack of evidence concerning McCrae Dowless doing anything illegal amazes me. The evidence that the NC Democrat Party through the Bladen Improvement Association PAC has done what Mr. Dowless is accused of doing is obvious. The State Elections Board is delaying action in hopes of another chance for Democrats to win what Dan McCready lost.

You should be proud that you did not stoop to the level of Dan McCready. You praised him for his military service while he mocked your Christianity and preaching of God’s word. He could not attack your character so he attacked your faith that he claimed to share. Now he is using rumors, insinuations, and support from media outlets who do not even understand the absentee ballot process. Simple questions seem to escape the enquiring minds of most reporters who can’t see past their own political ideology.

Mark stand strong! Leadership means getting arrows in the front and in the back. Read Ephesians 6:12 “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Those of us who know you are not worried about your campaign. We know your character and we would rather lose supporting a winner than win supporting a loser. You and Beth are winners in every way. God bless you, Mark Harris.

Stony Rushing

County commissioner

Union County