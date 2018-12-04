Members of caravan have an agenda of invasion

Currently there are two caravans that have reached the US border near San Diego traveling from the southern border of Mexico. Along the way members of the caravans were offered asylum in Mexico. The majority refused the offer of jobs, medical care, temporary identification papers, and asylum.

By this refusal of help and asylum the migrants have indicated that there is some other agenda behind their migration from Guatemala and Honduras. What is that agenda?

The agenda for the migrants traveling with the caravans changed the moment they refused the asylum offered by Mexico. The agenda is no longer asylum. The agenda is now an invasion of the U.S. by force if necessary. The force angle is supported by the fact that the migrants are traveling under the flag of their native country not the flag of the U.S.

People who have left their native country because of claims of persecution do not normally travel under the flag of their native country. Those that are looking for asylum should be flying the flag of the country that they are trying to obtain asylum from, not for a country they claim is persecuting them.

The migrants have proven their intent when they tried to enter the US by force. The US Border Patrol did its job and prevented the migrants from entering the US. They deserve our thanks and appreciation for a job well done.

The US must now seriously consider forcing the migrants to stay in Mexico or returning to their native country. Currently it is being reported that approximately half of the migrants have some sort of ailment: Chickenpox, lice, Tuberculous, and other respiratory illnesses. Many people in a small unsanitary place is perfect habitat for outbreaks of other diseases. Some of these diseases are quickly spread by air. The residents of Tijuana will be the first in line to get sick.

It is time that we established a facility like Ellis Island on our southern border. Ellis Island was used as a vetting station where new immigrants went and were checked medically under quarantine type conditions while their background was being vetted. Until a new immigrant has gone through a complete medical check and their background has been vetted, they should not enter the US.

If they cannot be vetted or medically cleared, they should be rejected from entry into the US.

Ray Shamlin

Rocky Mount