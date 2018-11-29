The United States has chaos on its southern border, Why?

On November 6, 1986 the Immigration Reform and Control Act or Reagan Amnesty was passed. This act granted amnesty to those illegal immigrants in the U.S. that met the eligibility requirements of the act. In passing the act both Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate agreed to secure the border and improve immigration laws so that no future amnesty would be required.

Since 1986 succeeding Congresses have failed to keep their promises to secure the border and improve immigration laws eliminating any need for amnesty. The US border still is not secure and any attempts made to improve the immigration laws have failed. The immigration laws today are in worse condition than the immigration laws of 1986. No progress has been made in the improvement of the immigration laws.

Until President Trump, no succeeding president since 1986 has devoted the effort required to reform the immigration laws. President Trump’s efforts have been blocked by both Democrats and Republicans. When we have a President that is willing to employ the effort needed, our other elected officials are unwilling to help him.

At differing points in time the immigration banner has been the banner of each party. When there is a chance to secure the border and improve immigration both parties abandon a willing President. Why is it that politicians that are supposed to be master negotiators are unwilling to negotiate to reach a compromise? A compromise is what is required to reach a law that will be beneficial to the “CITIZENS OF THE U.S.”

It is a shame that our officials elected to federal offices have put their careers in politics ahead of the security of the U.S.

Those same elected officials live behind secure walls sometimes guarded by people with firearms. Those that do not live behind walls lock their doors and windows each and every night for fear that someone will break into their homes. Why don’t they have the same fear and concern for the U.S. and our citizens. They do not recognize the unsecured borders because the impact is not on them. The impact sure is on the everyday citizen of the U.S.

It is time that those elected to office keep the promises they made when they were running for office. There has only been one elected official that has kept his campaign promises … President Donald J. Trump.

Ray Shamlin

Rocky Mount