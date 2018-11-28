A severely troubled America

The picture of thousands of invaders trying to forcefully get into America is frightful. Especially to those living along the border with Mexico. For years, many have had their homes invaded, by much smaller groups than the present-day caravans.

Caravan of immigrants invading America is a new type of threat to this country.

The Liberal’s idea of an opened-border-policy is a sign of insanity.

Especially now that Mexico has, as of Dec. 1, a new President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. He has been quoted as saying, during his campaign, “that immigrants must leave their towns and find a life in the United States.”

And he was also quoted as saying, …. “And soon, very soon … after the victory of our movement … we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world.”

Hopefully, that was just campaign bravado. We will soon find out.

Too bad our gutless Republican Legislators, and their fellow Democrat/Abomination Party Legislators, didn’t give the President enough money to build the wall.

The wall should be 50 feet thick and 100 feet high, of reinforced concrete down the center of the Rio Grande River, from the Gulf of Mexico to El Paso, Texas, and from there on the border line, all the way to the Pacific Ocean. If it can be done, America can do it.

Manuel Ybarra Jr.

Coalgate, Oklahoma