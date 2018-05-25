LETTER: Goodbye, old friend

To the editor:

A school friend of mine died this week of cancer.

She was such a wonderful friend. I know she had a lot of friends from every walk of life. She never met a stranger. After you met her, you had a friend for life.

She was always in charge of putting together our Rohanen School reunions, along with a friend of hers. We always had a big turnout. Everybody got to talk to old friends, some we had not seen since the last reunion.

I know when God took her, He got a great angel; but God always takes the best.

In our hearts, we will miss her; but if we are ready, we will see her again.

Just think, she’s walking on streets of gold. She’s not suffering anymore. She’s with her husband and I know they are walking hand in hand.

We will miss you Phyllis, but I will see you again.

Your school friend,

Patsy Mitchum

Rockingham