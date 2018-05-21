LETTER: Seeking old Bostic family photos for project

To the editor:

I’m attempting to locate Bostic descendants from two counties in South Carolina, Darlington and Marlboro. The line of descendants come from Boston and Fanny Bostic, purchased in 1805 as slaves on the McIver Plantation in Society Hill, South Carolina. Their five children were Solomon, William, Boston Jr., Scipio and a daughter, Dicey Brown.

I came across a document by genealogist Scott Wilds, “Three Generations: A Narrative Lineage: One Line of Descendants of Boston and Fanny, Progenitors of the Bostics, An African-American Family from West Africa to the Great Migration.” I realized the Bostic family his huge. This has led my cousin and I to attempt to locate old photos of Bostics and build a family tree.

I would encourage anyone who thinks that they are a decendant of the Bostics from Darlington County or Marlboro County to read Scott Wild’s document, and if you are part of this lineage, plsease send or email a cop of a photo of your ancestor, including the person’s name and date of birth — along with their parents’ names if you have (them) — to: Bethea Funeral Home, Attn: Bostic Family Photo Project, 207 King St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 or email them to [email protected]

Leah Harvey

Steubenville, Ohio